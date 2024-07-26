Parliament Budget session live: Jailed MP Amritpal Singh's parents thank Congress leader Channi
Parliament Budget session live: The discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25, presented on July 23, to continue in both Houses of Parliament on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, Congress MP and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi caused a stir in Parliament by alleging an "undeclared emergency" under the BJP-led government and claiming that the "free speech" of Waris Punjab De chief and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who is in jail, is being suppressed through the National Security Act....Read More
The Bharatiya Janata Party's spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawala, criticised Channi's remarks and called on Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition, for a response.
The Indian National Congress later clarified that Channi's comments do not represent the party's stance.
The budget session began on July 22 and is scheduled to conclude on August 12.
Parliament Budget session live: Parliament pay tribute to Kargil War heroes
Parliament Budget session live: At the start of Friday proceedings, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha paid tributes to the fallen heroes of the Kargil War.
Parliament Budget session live: House proceedings begin
Parliament Budget session live: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings begin.
Parliament Budget session live: Gaurav Gogoi's notice on national census
Parliament Budget session live: Gaurav Gogoi, deputy leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, submitted an adjournment motion notice on Friday, urging the Lok Sabha to prioritise the conduct of the national census and establish a clear timeline for its completion.
In his notice, Gogoi described census as a crucial exercise that provides essential data for policymaking, resource allocation, and understanding the socio-economic structure of the country. He noted that the last census was conducted in 2011 and expressed concern over the unexplained delay in starting the next census, despite repeated assurances from the government.
Parliament Budget session live: Manish Tewari puts notice to discuss India-China issue
Parliament Budget session live: Congress MP Manish Tewari has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, calling for a discussion on the border situation and the significant trade deficit with China.
Tewari stressed on the ongoing border clashes between India and China since 2019, mentioning reports of Chinese troops obstructing access to patrolling points in Eastern Ladakh. Tewari urged the government to share details on steps being taken to resolve the border dispute and safeguard India's sovereignty against Chinese actions.
Parliament Budget session live: Congress MP bats for Amritpal Singh
Parliament Budget session live: After Congress Lok Sabha MP and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi spoke in the Lok Sabha about jailed MP Amritpal Singh, leader of 'Waris Punjab De,' Amritpal's mother, Balwinder Kaur, expressed her gratitude on Friday for addressing what she called an injustice.
In an interview with ANI, Kaur urged people to speak out against injustices. She mentioned that the National Security Act (NSA) had been invoked against Amritpal Singh and called for his release. "We thank Channi ji for highlighting the injustices faced by Punjab. I encourage everyone to speak up against injustice wherever it occurs. The NSA has been invoked against him, and he should be released. We are grateful to Channi Ji for standing up for the truth," she said.