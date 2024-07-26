Parliament Budget session live: Jailed MP Amritpal Singh's parents thank Congress leader Channi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with party MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Charanjit Singh Channi leave after attending the ongoing Monsoon Session, at Parliament premises in New Delhi on Thursday

Parliament Budget session live: The discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25, presented on July 23, to continue in both Houses of Parliament on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, Congress MP and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi caused a stir in Parliament by alleging an "undeclared emergency" under the BJP-led government and claiming that the "free speech" of Waris Punjab De chief and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who is in jail, is being suppressed through the National Security Act....Read More

The Bharatiya Janata Party's spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawala, criticised Channi's remarks and called on Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition, for a response.

The Indian National Congress later clarified that Channi's comments do not represent the party's stance.

The budget session began on July 22 and is scheduled to conclude on August 12.