Budget session LIVE: BJP's Bhupender Yadav gives notice in RS on 'phone tapping'

Friday marks day 10 of the second half of Parliament’s Budget session. Among the important bills passed on Thursday were the Insurance (Amendment Bill) 2021, J-K Appropriation Bill 2021, and Puducherry (Appropriation) Vote on Account Bill 2021. While the former was passed in the Rajya Sabha, the latter two witnessed passage in the Lok Sabha.

The session began on January 29, with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing a joint sitting of members of the two Houses. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget on February 1, as the first half of the Budget session, which concluded on February 13, was dominated by protests by the Opposition is solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three contentious central farm laws on the borders of Delhi since November last year.

However, in the second half, which began on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day, have not seen much protests as several MPs are busy campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections in four states-Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal-and the Union territory of Puducherry.

The second and final half of the Budget session will end on April 8.