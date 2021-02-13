IND USA
The recess allows department-related standing committees to examine demands for grants of various ministries. The Finance Bill and related demands for grants are passed in the second phase of the Budget session.(HT File)
india news

First phase of Budget session concludes, Lok Sabha to reconvene on March 8

The Budget session usually is held in two phases. In the first phase, the President addresses the two Houses as it is the first session of the year.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:33 PM IST

Lok Sabha was adjourned on Saturday as the first phase of the Budget session concluded.

The House would reconvene on March 8 after recess.

The Budget session usually is held in two phases. In the first phase, the President addresses the two Houses as it is the first session of the year.

The Union Budget is also introduced in phase one.

The recess allows department-related standing committees to examine demands for grants of various ministries. The Finance Bill and related demands for grants are passed in the second phase of the Budget session.

The session would conclude on April 8.

