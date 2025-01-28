Parliament Budget session to begin Jan 31 with President Droupadi Murmu's address

President Droupadi Murmu will address both Houses of Parliament on Friday, January 31, kickstarting the Budget session in which the Union Budget 2025 is expected to be presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. President Droupadi Murmu will address both Houses of Parliament on Friday, 31st January(Jitender Gupta)

The first part of the Budget session of the Parliament will begin on 31st January and conclude on 13th February. The second part of the session to commence on 10th March 2025 and conclude on 4th April 2025.

According to a parliamentary bulletin issued on Tuesday, half an hour after the President's address, the Rajya Sabha will hold a separate sitting for the transaction of Government Business.

February 3-5 have been provisionally allotted for discussion on the vote of thanks for the President's address, to be moved by one member of parliament and seconded by another.

The Union parliamentary affairs minister, Kiren Rijiju, also announced on Monday that the government has called an all-party meeting on January 30, to ensure the cooperation of opposition leaders and smooth discussion in the upcoming parliament session.

On January 23, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the customary Halwa ceremony, that marks the final stage of the budget preparation process and the printing of the Union Budget 2025-26. Sitharaman will present the Budget in Parliament on February 1 at 11 am.

The Union Budget 2025, will be Sitharaman's eighth consecutive presentation of a Union Budget. This also makes her the first Finance Minister to present eight union budgets in a row.

A report by the Bank of Baroda detailed expectations from this year's Budget, stating, "For the fiscal year 2025-26, Union budget will skilfully balance fiscal consolidation, and measures for advancing growth. We expect the centre to achieve or maybe even undershoot its fiscal deficit target of 4.9 per cent (per cent of GDP), owing to expected savings on the expenditure side."