Budget 2025 expectations LIVE updates: Tax reforms, industry incentives and more
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE updates: The Union Budget 2025, which will be the second full budget of Modi 3.0, is expected to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament at 11 am on Saturday, February 1, 2025, marking her eighth consecutive presentation of a Union Budget. This also makes her the first Finance Minister to present eight union budgets in a row. The previous record was held by Morarji Desai who presented six consecutive budgets....Read More
Key expectations from Budget 2025:
- The Budget 2025 is expected to have an increased focus on the agriculture sector.
- Some tax reforms may also take place, such as the old tax regime getting phased out and introduction of zero income tax for those earning less than ₹10 lakh per annum.
- Balancing between fiscal consolidation and economic growth will be another prominent theme due to rising inflation figures.
This blog details the industry's expectations, such as from tax reforms to incentives.
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE updates: Streamlined import policies for sportswear materials needed, TechnoSport Co-founder & Managing Director says
Sunil Jhunjhunwala, Co-founder & Managing Director of TechnoSport said, "As Budget 2025 approaches, we are at a pivotal point in history, where big international brands look to diversify their sportswear supply chains. India is the best long term stable and scalable alternative. To capitalise on this opportunity we hope for streamlined import policies for critical raw materials like yarn, fabric, and machinery, essential for driving global competitiveness in the Sportswear and technical textile industry. Policies like QCO and BIS, restrict access to high-quality raw materials, and restrict our ability to play a key role. We need to work with all supply chains for a few years. Meanwhile, we incentivize the local manufacturers to build capability by investing heavily in R&D, technology, scale and automation for manufacturing raw materials to global standards. Additionally, clear directions on Employment Linked Incentive schemes and increased support for sustainability improving infrastructure will be helpful. Robust export incentives would further position India as a leader particularly in the growing sportswear segment."
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE updates: India's energy transition efforts since the last eight years haven't been sufficient, Tabreed Asia MD says
Sudheer Perla, Managing Director of Tabreed Asia said, "All of India's energy transition efforts over the past 8 years to rapidly increase renewable energy capacity generation or energy storage is barely meeting the country's growing demand for cooling either for buildings, data centres or industrial parks. We hope the budget adopts a holistic approach for the energy transition to instead become a cooling transition with more focus on efficient demand management instead of simply adding electricity supply. District Cooling has the potential to cut energy demand by upto 50% for buildings, data centres and manufacturing facilities that require process cooling. In addition, it accelerates circular energy systems to re-use waste, sewage and other forms of energy including city gas to more rapidly decarbonize India whilst powering our economic growth. With increasing heat stress likely to have the most significant climate impact in India in the near term we look forward to policies that can instead mandate and incentivize systemic changes in the way India keeps cool."
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE updates: Government may allocate 2.5-3% of GDP to healthcare, Hejje Co-Founder says
Sunder Ram, Co-Founder of Hejje said, "HEJJE is hopeful that the 2025 Budget will significantly strengthen the healthcare sector, driving economic growth and sectoral advancement. We expect the government to allocate 2.5-3% of GDP to healthcare, as recommended by the National Health Policy, prioritizing infrastructure upgrades, hospital bed capacity, and diagnostic services in underserved regions. Tax reforms to enhance affordability and accessibility are critical for equitable care. We also anticipate increased funding for preventive healthcare through awareness campaigns and programs to ease the burden of chronic diseases. Policies focusing on transition care, holistic recovery, and personalized treatments will improve patient well-being. With strategic investments and reforms, this budget can transform healthcare into a cornerstone of economic progress and societal health."
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE updates: Budget should support EV parts retrofitting along with providing tax benefits for hybrid-electric vehicles, Folks Motor Founder & CEO says
Nikhil Khurana, Founder & CEO of Folks Motor said, "With the upcoming Union Budget, we anticipate stronger support for clean and sustainable mobility solutions, particularly in the EV sector. We hope the government will further help in the adoption of retrofitting, tax benefits for hybrid-electric vehicles, and expansion of charging infrastructure. These initiatives can accelerate the adoption of xEVs and Evs, making clean mobility solutions accessible and affordable for all. We are committed to contributing to India's vision of a sustainable future and look forward to seeing measures that support this shift towards eco-friendly transportation in the upcoming budget."
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE updates: Real estate sector anticipates critical reforms, The Wadhwa Group MD says
Navin Makhija, Managing Director of The Wadhwa Group said, "The real estate sector anticipates critical reforms from the Union Budget 2025-26 that can accelerate growth and further strengthen its contribution to India's economic progress. The following measures would not only enhance affordability but also bring renewed momentum to the housing sector:
· To boost homeownership across income segments, we urge the government to allow interest payments on home loans to be set off against individual income tax liabilities. This move will significantly reduce the financial burden on homebuyers and serve as a strong incentive for prospective buyers, ultimately stimulating demand in the residential real estate market.
· Reviving the 80-IB tax benefit for developers undertaking affordable housing projects is crucial. This provision will incentivize developers to launch more affordable housing projects, aligning with the government's vision of 'Housing for All.' The benefit will also ensure increased supply in this category, meeting the ever-growing demand for budget-friendly homes.
· To make housing truly affordable, an interest subsidy for developers of affordable housing projects would be a welcome step. This will enable developers to access funding at lower costs, reducing the overall cost of projects. Consequently, this benefit will be passed on to end-users, making homeownership more accessible to economically weaker sections and middle-income groups.
The real estate sector is a cornerstone of economic growth and employment generation. We hope the Union Budget 2025-26 addresses these expectations and introduces reforms that empower both homebuyers and developers while contributing to the overall growth of the economy."
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE updates: Budget to improve tourism, hospitality and connectivity, Sciative Solutions Co-Founder & CEO says
Vijeta Soni, Co-Founder & CEO of Sciative Solutions said, "I am optimistic about Budget 2025 and its potential to address critical challenges while fostering growth. Key expectations include enhanced connectivity through investments in air, rail, and road infrastructure, particularly to improve access to tier-2 and tier-3 cities via new airports, railway lines, and highways.
The hospitality sector is hopeful for a reduction in GST rates on hotel rooms priced above ₹7,500, which would stimulate domestic and international tourism. Whereas, for intercity passenger mobility, a standardized national regulatory framework is essential to replace the fragmented state-specific rules, promoting fair competition and creating a level playing field.
Additionally, I strongly believe that there should be emphasis on electric mobility, with subsidies, tax incentives, and infrastructure development for electric buses, would support a sustainable transition to greener fleets. These measures would not only address current challenges but also pave the way for long-term growth and sustainability in the travel and hospitality industry."
Budget 2025 expectations LIVE updates: Budget should incentivize the development of EV battery, Trontek founder and CEO says
Samrath Singh Kochar, Founder and CEO of Trontek, said, "With the Union Budget around the corner, we hope to see a robust push for the electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage sectors, aligning with India's goals for a sustainable and energy-efficient future. As India's EV industry grows, the need for high-quality, long-lasting batteries becomes even more critical. We believe the upcoming budget should continue to incentivize the development and adoption of advanced battery technologies, ensuring that we remain self-reliant and reduce dependency on imports. Furthermore, support for sustainable energy storage solutions will empower not just EVs, but also other sectors such as renewable energy and backup power systems."