Parliament Budget session to begin today; Opposition to raise MGNREGA, SIR issues

The Budget session is set to begin on Wednesday with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired an all-party meeting on Tuesday ahead of the Budget session in Parliament. (ANI)

After its commencement, the session will run from January 28 and continue till April 2, during which there will also be an intersession break. While the first phase of the Budget session is scheduled from January 28 to February 13, the second phase will be held from March 9 to April 2.

The Union Budget 2026-27 will be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while the whole session will include 30 sittings of the Parliament.

A day before the beginning of the Budget session, an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was held.

Opposition to raise MGNREGA, SIR issues During the session, the Congress is preparing to flag matters including the National Rural Employment Bill, the Special Intensive Revision exercise, and environmental issues, news agency PTI reported.

The parliamentary strategy group of the Congress party met on Tuesday at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. The members discussed key issues including the VB G RAM G Act and the ongoing SIR.

Elaborating on the meeting, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said Sonia had chaired it, adding that the biggest issue for the Opposition was MGNREGA. “...Environmental issues, the issue of Ladakh and J&K, and the foreign policy issues will also be raised…” PTI quoted Hussain as saying.

Hussain added that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were also present during the meeting.

Another meeting has been called by Kharge, also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday morning to finalise a joint strategy for the upcoming Budget session in the Parliament, according to the PTI report.