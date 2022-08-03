Parliament: Family courts act, anti-doping bill on agenda

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday gave a suspension of business notice in Parliament to discuss the 12% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on ‘sarais’ around the Golden Temple, Amritsar.

In a letter to the Rajya Sabha Speaker M Venkaiah Naidu, the Aam Aadmi Party leader wrote, “I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the motion for suspension of business listed for August 3, 2022.”

“That this house do suspend Zero Hour and other relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the imposition of 12 per cent GST on Sarai’s around Shri Harmandir Sahab (Golden Temple) in Amritsar,” he said.

According to the GST Council’s decision, a 12% tax will be levied on all hotel rooms below ₹1,000 per day.

While AAP MP Sanjay Singh submitted a suspension of business notice in the Upper House over the “demolition of a temple in Gujarat’s Navsari”, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari submitted a zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of “surge in Indian money held in Swiss Banks”.

Union minister for power RK Singh will move for leave to introduce a Bill to further amend the Energy Conservation Act, 2001 in the Lok Sabha.

It will enable India to reach its climate goals under the Paris Climate Agreement before 2030.

Apart from this, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will move to amend and pass the Central Universities Act, 2009.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi is also expected to raise a discussion on the government’s efforts to promote sports.

In the Lower House, Leader of House Piyush Goyal will move the motion for the election of four members for the Central Silk Board.

In Rajya Sabha, union minister for sports Anurag Thakur will move the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, for consideration and passing, which seeks to regulate anti-doping activities in sports.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju will move the Family Courts Act, 1984 for consideration in the Upper House and for passing.