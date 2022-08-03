Home / India News / Mahua Moitra ‘clarifies’ source of money for Louis Vuitton bag in sarcastic jibe

Mahua Moitra ‘clarifies’ source of money for Louis Vuitton bag in sarcastic jibe

india news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 06:17 AM IST
In a sarcastic reply on Twitter amid row over her Louis Vuitton bag, Mahua Moitra said she paid for the handbag and for the lawyer from the same source.
Mahua Moitra replied to a social media user who asked her the source of money – amid the controversy over her Louis Vuitton bag.
Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra whose Louis Vitton bag in Parliament has created a fresh row took a jibe as she replied to a social media user who asked her the source of money, and said, "Modiji sent me some of the proceeds after auctioning his 10 lakh suit. I bought a handbag and used the rest to pay lawyer fees." The 'lawyer fees' was in connection with her petition challenging the "illegal extension" of the director of the Enforcement Director. The Lok Sabha MP tweeted that the Supreme Court accepted her petition and asked the government of India to reply within 10 days.

"Where are you getting money to file petitions in Supreme Court? This is what agencies should investigate," a Twitter user wrote. Mahua Moitra's reply addressed the controversy over her Louis Vitton bag too. The money for the petition and the bag has the same source, the sarcastic tweet said.

A video of the Lok Sabha went viral with the BJP claiming that Mahua Moitra was seen hiding her Louis Vitton bag quickly as the debate on price rise began on Monday. BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla called her 'Marie Antionette' and slammed her 'hypocrisy'.

As the debate swept social media on Monday with many claiming that as an investment banker before joining politics, Mahua Moitra could afford the bag, the MP on Tuesday posted a collage of photos of how she has been carrying the Louis Vitton bag since 2019. "Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019. Jhole leke aye the...jhola leke chal padenge," Mahua Moitra tweeted.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

