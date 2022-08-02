TMC MP Mahua Moitra's 'Jholawala fakir' tweet amid claims she 'hid' expensive bag

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday reacted after BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused her of "hiding her expensive bag" during the discussion on price rise in the Lok Sabha on Monday. He had called the incident "a face of hypocrisy".

Taking took to Twitter, The TMC MP posted a montage of her pictures in which she can be seen carrying her handbag. In the caption, she wrote, “Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019. Jhola leke aye the… jhola leke chal padenge… (came with a bag, left with a bag.)”

Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019.



Jhola leke aye the… jhola leke chal padenge… pic.twitter.com/2YOWst8j98 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 2, 2022

On Monday, she can be seen putting her handbag seemingly on the floor as the discussion on inflation was underway in the House. Along with the video, the BJP spokesperson wrote: "Marie Antoinette Mahau Moitra hiding her expensive bag during a discussion on price rise- hypocrisy has a face & its this! A party that believes in TMC- Too Much Corruption discusses price rise after not cutting VAT & alliance with UPA that gave run away inflation of 10% plus."

Marie Antoinette Mahau Moitra hiding her expensive bag during a discussion on price rise- hypocrisy has a face & its this! A party that believes in TMC- Too Much Corruption discusses price rise after not cutting VAT & alliance with UPA that gave run away inflation of 10% plus pic.twitter.com/VByJsk4tBV — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 1, 2022

The Lok Sabha held a discussion on the issue of price rise, during which Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India continued to be the fastest growing economy in the assessment of international agencies. "Pandemic, second wave, Omicron, Russia-Ukraine (war), even today the largest supply components in China are under lockdown. In spite of that, we have held inflation well within 7 per cent or below. That has to be recognised," she told Lok Sabha.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament has been witnessing protests and walkouts by the Opposition leaders over several issues, including inflation, which led to the suspension of 27 MPs from both Houses of Parliament cumulatively due to the ruckus.

