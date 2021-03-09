Highlights: Both Houses adjourned till March 10 after ruckus over fuel prices
The second half of the Budget session of Parliament resumed on March 8 with the Rajya Sabha starting at 9 am while the Lok Sabha, which was supposed to start at 4pm got adjourned twice and started at 7pm. However, the session in the both the Houses did not happen in a proper manner and were adjourned for the day till March 9 after Opposition parties attacked the central government over the rising fuel prices in the country.
On March 9, The Rajya Sabha got adjourned twice during the pre-lunch period as Opposition parties demanded a discussion over the rising fuel prices. The Upper House was first adjourned till noon for nearly 40 minutes and then again till 2pm as opposition leaders raised slogans and demanded a decrease in prices of petrol and diesel.
Post this, the Rajya Sabha finally got adjourned till 11am on March 10. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was also adjourned for the day amid the uproar over fuel prices.
Tue, 09 Mar 2021 02:21 PM
Both Houses adjourned till 11am after ruckus over fuel prices
The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have been adjourned till Wednesday 11am after opposition parties hit out at the Centre over the rising fuel prices in the country.
Tue, 09 Mar 2021 12:16 PM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition MPs raise slogans, demanding a discussion on rising fuel prices
Tue, 09 Mar 2021 12:15 PM
Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned
Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 12 noon following an uproar by the Opposition over the rising fuel prices in the country.
Tue, 09 Mar 2021 12:13 PM
Opposition parties give adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over fuel price rise
Several MPs of the opposition parties, including the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian Union Muslim League (IUM), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Shiv Sena have given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the continuous rise of fuel prices.