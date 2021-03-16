Parliament LIVE updates: Oppn MPs give notice to discuss Bank employees stir
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Parliament (MP) Manoj Jha has given a notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the strike and agitation of bank employees against the proposed privatisation of government banks.
"This House agrees to suspend the listed business on March 16 to discuss the strike and agitation of bank employees against proposed privatisation," read the notice.
Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar constituency Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "strike and agitation of bank employees against proposed privatisation".
After a stormy budget session week due to the din over the hike in fuel prices, the two Houses of Parliament returned to function normally from Monday.
MAR 16, 2021 11:43 AM IST
AAP MPs to protest in Parliament against NCT Bill
Aam Adami Party (AAP) Members of Parliament will protest on Tuesday in Parliament's premises at Gandhi statue against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
Earlier today, Congress leader Kapil Sibal termed this Bill "unconstitutional" and "yet another instance of arrogance of power".
MAR 16, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Cong MP gives adjournment notice in LS over bank employees' strike
Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar constituency Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "strike and agitation of bank employees against proposed privatisation".
Total 80 people were vaccinated with Covaxin on Monday in Raipur and from Tuesday it will start at other medical colleges of the state, said an official.
The expansion program is set to increase the airport's passenger traffic handling capacity as well from 20 million passengers a year to 40 million.
The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.