Parliament updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11am tomorrow

After a stormy budget session week due to the din over the hike in fuel prices, chances are bright for the two Houses of Parliament returned to normalcy on Monday.

The Opposition parties agreed to participate in House proceedings at a meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday after the latter’s negotiations.

According to two Opposition leaders, Birla told them that while their issues—fuel price hike and farm laws—are important, urgent business with constitutional requirements needs to be completed.

“The Speaker told us we need to pass the Finance Bill and the demand for grants on an urgent basis. He also told us that he will adjourn the House quickly so that the MPs can go back to their states for poll campaign,” said senior Trinamool leader Saugata Ray.

The Opposition disrupted both Houses of Parliament for three consecutive days over fuel price hikes and three contentious farm laws before proceedings were adjourned till Monday. After negotiations with the Opposition failed, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said: “PM Modi wanted to make a statement in the House on the 75th independence celebrations ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. But due to lack of consensus, the statement will not be made. It will happen when a consensus is reached.”