Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 03, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha to discuss electoral reforms today

Parliament Session LIVE Updates: On Tuesday, the government introduced in the Lok Sabha a bill providing for the supersession of Medical Council of India for a period of two years.

By HT Correspondent | Jul 03, 2019 12:12 IST
highlights

Parliament Live: The Rajya Sabha will today debate on electoral reforms, including ‘One Nation, One Election’ bid, electoral bonds and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). On Tuesday, the government introduced in the Lok Sabha a bill providing for the supersession of Medical Council of India for a period of two years.

Follow live updates here:

12:12 pm IST

There is no proposal to scrap the provision under the IPC dealing with the offence of sedition: Nityanand Rai

MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha on being asked if Government is mulling to scrap sedition law: There is no proposal to scrap the provision under the IPC dealing with the offence of sedition.

 

11:55 am IST

Congress’s Madhusudan Mistry talks about the judicial custody deaths.

Congress’s Madhusudan Mistry talks about the judicial custody deaths. He calls for police reforms.

11:50 am IST

MPs from other Left parties also present at protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament demanding withdrawal of GST on job works

Delhi: MPs from other Left parties also present at the protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament demanding withdrawal of GST on job works, reports news agency ANI.

11:33 am IST

Congress’ Pratap Singh Bajwa raises the issue of narco-terrorism in Punjab.

Congress’ Pratap Singh Bajwa raises the issue of narco-terrorism in Punjab.

11:16 am IST

DMK MP TR Baalu has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over “derogatory and insulting remarks by Puducherry LG”

DMK MP TR Baalu has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over “derogatory and insulting remarks by Puducherry LG”, reports news agency ANI.

11:15 am IST

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan cites data regarding crimes against women and children and calls for action

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan in her zero-hour address cites data regarding crimes against women and children and calls for action.

10:57 am IST

Congress MP Anto Antony Punnathaniyil has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, to stop depicting Mahatma Gandhi picture on beer bottle in Israel

Congress MP Anto Antony Punnathaniyil has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, to stop depicting Mahatma Gandhi picture on beer bottle in Israel, reports news agency ANI.

10:45 am IST

CPI(M) MPs hold protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament demanding withdrawal of GST on job works

CPI(M) MPs hold protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament demanding withdrawal of GST on job works.

 

10:30 am IST

Congress MP Suresh Kodikunnil has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over matter of issuing SC Certificate to 17 OBC communities in Uttar Pradesh

Congress MP Suresh Kodikunnil has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over matter of issuing SC Certificate to 17 OBC communities in Uttar Pradesh, reports news agency ANI.

10:20 am IST

Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘Narco terrorism’ in Punjab

Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘Narco terrorism’ in Punjab.

 

10:10 am IST

Jaya Bachchan Has given zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over safety of women and Children

Jaya Bachchan, Samajwadi Party MP, has given zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over safety of women and Children, reports news agency ANI.

10:00 am IST

Congress MP from Assam, Ripun Bora, has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over privatisation of 64 oil fields

Congress MP from Assam, Ripun Bora, has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over privatisation of 64 oil fields, reports news agency ANI.

trending topics