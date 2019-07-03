Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha to discuss electoral reforms today

Parliament Live: The Rajya Sabha will today debate on electoral reforms, including ‘One Nation, One Election’ bid, electoral bonds and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). On Tuesday, the government introduced in the Lok Sabha a bill providing for the supersession of Medical Council of India for a period of two years.

Follow live updates here:

12:12 pm IST There is no proposal to scrap the provision under the IPC dealing with the offence of sedition: Nityanand Rai MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha on being asked if Government is mulling to scrap sedition law: There is no proposal to scrap the provision under the IPC dealing with the offence of sedition. MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha on being asked if Government is mulling to scrap sedition law: There is no proposal to scrap the provision under the IPC dealing with the offence of sedition. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/QW2yvlHARQ — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019





11:55 am IST Congress’s Madhusudan Mistry talks about the judicial custody deaths. Congress’s Madhusudan Mistry talks about the judicial custody deaths. He calls for police reforms.





11:50 am IST MPs from other Left parties also present at protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament demanding withdrawal of GST on job works Delhi: MPs from other Left parties also present at the protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament demanding withdrawal of GST on job works, reports news agency ANI.





11:33 am IST Congress’ Pratap Singh Bajwa raises the issue of narco-terrorism in Punjab. Congress’ Pratap Singh Bajwa raises the issue of narco-terrorism in Punjab.





11:16 am IST DMK MP TR Baalu has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over “derogatory and insulting remarks by Puducherry LG” DMK MP TR Baalu has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over “derogatory and insulting remarks by Puducherry LG”, reports news agency ANI.





11:15 am IST Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan cites data regarding crimes against women and children and calls for action Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan in her zero-hour address cites data regarding crimes against women and children and calls for action.





10:57 am IST Congress MP Anto Antony Punnathaniyil has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, to stop depicting Mahatma Gandhi picture on beer bottle in Israel Congress MP Anto Antony Punnathaniyil has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, to stop depicting Mahatma Gandhi picture on beer bottle in Israel, reports news agency ANI.





10:45 am IST CPI(M) MPs hold protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament demanding withdrawal of GST on job works CPI(M) MPs hold protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament demanding withdrawal of GST on job works. CPI(M) MPs hold protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament demanding withdrawal of GST on job works pic.twitter.com/tS3Loj5zZF — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019





10:30 am IST Congress MP Suresh Kodikunnil has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over matter of issuing SC Certificate to 17 OBC communities in Uttar Pradesh Congress MP Suresh Kodikunnil has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over matter of issuing SC Certificate to 17 OBC communities in Uttar Pradesh, reports news agency ANI.





10:20 am IST Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘Narco terrorism’ in Punjab Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘Narco terrorism’ in Punjab. Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'Narco terrorism' in Punjab. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/DlzVQYc5QD — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019





10:10 am IST Jaya Bachchan Has given zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over safety of women and Children Jaya Bachchan, Samajwadi Party MP, has given zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over safety of women and Children, reports news agency ANI.



