Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha to discuss electoral reforms today
Parliament Session LIVE Updates: On Tuesday, the government introduced in the Lok Sabha a bill providing for the supersession of Medical Council of India for a period of two years.
-
12:12 pm IST
There is no proposal to scrap the provision under the IPC dealing with the offence of sedition: Nityanand Rai
-
11:55 am IST
Congress’s Madhusudan Mistry talks about the judicial custody deaths.
-
11:50 am IST
MPs from other Left parties also present at protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament demanding withdrawal of GST on job works
-
11:33 am IST
Congress’ Pratap Singh Bajwa raises the issue of narco-terrorism in Punjab.
-
11:16 am IST
DMK MP TR Baalu has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over “derogatory and insulting remarks by Puducherry LG”
-
11:15 am IST
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan cites data regarding crimes against women and children and calls for action
-
10:57 am IST
Congress MP Anto Antony Punnathaniyil has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, to stop depicting Mahatma Gandhi picture on beer bottle in Israel
-
10:45 am IST
CPI(M) MPs hold protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament demanding withdrawal of GST on job works
-
10:30 am IST
Congress MP Suresh Kodikunnil has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over matter of issuing SC Certificate to 17 OBC communities in Uttar Pradesh
-
10:20 am IST
Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘Narco terrorism’ in Punjab
-
10:10 am IST
Jaya Bachchan Has given zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over safety of women and Children
-
10:00 am IST
Congress MP from Assam, Ripun Bora, has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over privatisation of 64 oil fields
Parliament Live: The Rajya Sabha will today debate on electoral reforms, including ‘One Nation, One Election’ bid, electoral bonds and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). On Tuesday, the government introduced in the Lok Sabha a bill providing for the supersession of Medical Council of India for a period of two years.
Follow live updates here:
