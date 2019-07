External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement in Parliament on former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict, today.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday ruled that Pakistan had violated Jadhav’s right to consular access and called for a review of the death sentence handed to him by a military court at an appropriate forum of Islamabad’s choice.

Follow live updates here:

10:34 am IST Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over “alarming situation due to spurt in crime in Delhi” Congress Party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over “alarming situation due to spurt in crime in Delhi”, reports news agency ANI.





10:23 am IST Congress MP gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘need for social integration through inter-caste marriages’ Congress MP Selja Kumari has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘need for social integration through inter-caste marriages’ Congress MP Selja Kumari has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'need for social integration through inter-caste marriages' pic.twitter.com/jbJNaVTNre — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019





10:21 am IST Congress MP gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over “need for new laws in view of frequent building collapses in the country.” Congress MP, Viplove Thakur has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over “need for new laws in view of frequent building collapses in the country.” Congress MP, Viplove Thakur has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "need for new laws in view of frequent building collapses in the country." pic.twitter.com/RvdCLWAln7 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019





10:20 am IST Samajwadi Party MP gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘desperation in youths due to unemployment’ Samajwadi Party MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over ‘desperation in youths due to unemployment’, reports news agency ANI.





10:18 am IST S Jaishankar to make a statement in Parliament on KulbhushanJadhav verdict, today External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to make a statement in Parliament on KulbhushanJadhav verdict, today. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to make a statement in Parliament on #KulbhushanJadhav verdict, today. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/LTyFWttm7y — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019