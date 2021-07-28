Parliament Monsoon Session: Oppn parties to decide strategy on Pegasus issue
- Parliament Monsoon Session 2021: So far, the monsoon session has witnessed uproars and protests with the opposition trying to disrupt the house proceeding on several key issues including the Pegasus row, farmers’ protest, fuel price hike etc.
The Central government is trying to push several new bills, including 3 to replace old ordinances, for passage in the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament, which began on July 19. At least 23 bills have been listed by the Centre to be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the session. Of these, six bills have already been introduced and 17 of them will be new.
So far, the monsoon session has witnessed uproars and protests with the opposition trying to disrupt the house proceeding on several key issues including the Pegasus row, farmers’ protest, fuel price hike etc.
Both houses of the Parliament were adjourned multiple times on Tuesday due to ruckus by Opposition MPs over discussion on Pegasus scandal.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 28 Jul 2021 09:20 AM
PM Modi announces ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for next of kin of those who died in Barabanki accident
PM Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakhs each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic accident in Barabanki, UP. The injured would be given ₹50,000 each: PMO.
-
Wed, 28 Jul 2021 08:54 AM
MIT, MHA officials summoned over alleged Pegasus snooping
Officials of Ministry of Information Technology and Ministry of Home Affairs have been summoned by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor-led parliamentary panel on Information Technology to appear before it at Parliament over the alleged Pegasus snooping issue today, reports ANI.
-
Wed, 28 Jul 2021 08:33 AM
Congress MP Ripun Bora gives suspension of business notice
Congress MP Ripun Bora gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding a discussion on the Assam-Mizoram border clash which claimed the lives of 6 Assam police personnel.
-
Wed, 28 Jul 2021 08:32 AM
Mallikarjun Kharge to chair meeting of Oppn parties
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge to chair a meeting of all-like minded Opposition parties at Parliament to chalk out the future course of action in both the Houses. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to also attend the meeting.
-
Wed, 28 Jul 2021 08:23 AM
Opposition leaders to submit adjournment motion in LS for discussion on Pegasus Project report
Opposition leaders including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to submit adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha today for a discussion on the 'Pegasus Project' report