Parliament Monsoon Session: Oppn parties to decide strategy on Pegasus issue

The Central government is trying to push several new bills, including 3 to replace old ordinances, for passage in the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament, which began on July 19. At least 23 bills have been listed by the Centre to be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the session. Of these, six bills have already been introduced and 17 of them will be new.

So far, the monsoon session has witnessed uproars and protests with the opposition trying to disrupt the house proceeding on several key issues including the Pegasus row, farmers’ protest, fuel price hike etc.

Both houses of the Parliament were adjourned multiple times on Tuesday due to ruckus by Opposition MPs over discussion on Pegasus scandal.