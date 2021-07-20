Highlights: Health minister speaks in Rajya Sabha on Covid-19 situation

A day after a stormy start, Parliament proceedings in the ongoing monsoon session on Tuesday witnessed high-voltage protests over the Pegasus hacking reports with the Opposition training guns at the government. Alongside, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs to counter the Opposition’s allegations of the government’s lackluster Covid response and the availability of vaccines in the country.

The first day of Parliament's monsoon session saw ruckus over the targetting of prominent leaders, journalists, politicians via Israeli phone hacking software, reported by an international investigative consortium.

At least 38 Indian journalists, including three current Hindustan Times staffers and one from sister publication Mint, were among 180 journalists potentially targeted worldwide, including Financial Times editor Roula Khalaf, and reporters from the Wall Street Journal, CNN, New York Times, and Le Monde.

While the government has denied the reports of hacking, opposition leaders have sought the resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah, saying he should immediately resign as he "does not deserve" to occupy the position he holds.