Parliament monsoon session 2022 LIVE: Cong's Pramod Tiwari gives notice in Rajya Sabha over Indian money in Swiss Bank

Parliament monsoon session day 13 LIVE updates: Wednesday, August 3, marks day 13 of the monsoon session and proceedings in both Houses will, as usual, commence at 11am. During the first two weeks of the session, no discussion took place in either House as the opposition kept on protesting against the government over various issues while, the government, too, was unrelenting in its stand. The second week saw as many as 24 opposition MPs (20 from Rajya Sabha , 4 from Lok Sabha) being suspended from the respective Houses.

However, in an unexpected development on Monday, the suspension of the 4 Lok Sabha members – all from Congress – was revoked, and a discussion on inflation took place. Later in the day, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke in the Lower House; she addressed the Upper House on Tuesday.