Parliament monsoon session 2022 LIVE: Cong's Pramod Tiwari gives notice in Rajya Sabha over Indian money in Swiss Bank
Parliament monsoon session day 13 LIVE updates: Wednesday, August 3, marks day 13 of the monsoon session and proceedings in both Houses will, as usual, commence at 11am. During the first two weeks of the session, no discussion took place in either House as the opposition kept on protesting against the government over various issues while, the government, too, was unrelenting in its stand. The second week saw as many as 24 opposition MPs (20 from Rajya Sabha , 4 from Lok Sabha) being suspended from the respective Houses.
However, in an unexpected development on Monday, the suspension of the 4 Lok Sabha members – all from Congress – was revoked, and a discussion on inflation took place. Later in the day, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke in the Lower House; she addressed the Upper House on Tuesday.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 09:19 AM
AAP's Sanjay Singh gives notice on temple demolition Gujarat
Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over demolition of a temple in Gujarat's Navsari.
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 08:49 AM
Cong's Pramod Tiwari moves notice in RS over Indian money in Swiss banks
Pramod Tiwari gives zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of the 'surge in Indian money held in Swiss banks'.