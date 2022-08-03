Home / India News / Parliament monsoon session 2022 LIVE: Cong's Pramod Tiwari gives notice in Rajya Sabha over Indian money in Swiss Bank
Live

Parliament monsoon session 2022 LIVE: Cong's Pramod Tiwari gives notice in Rajya Sabha over Indian money in Swiss Bank

Parliament monsoon session day 13 LIVE updates: The session began on July 18 and will run till August 12, if not adjourned earlier.
Parliament House in New Delhi (File Photo/HT)
Updated on Aug 03, 2022 09:19 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Parliament monsoon session day 13 LIVE updates: Wednesday, August 3, marks day 13 of the monsoon session and proceedings in both Houses will, as usual, commence at 11am. During the first two weeks of the session, no discussion took place in either House as the opposition kept on protesting against the government over various issues while, the government, too, was unrelenting in its stand. The second week saw as many as 24 opposition MPs (20 from Rajya Sabha , 4 from Lok Sabha) being suspended from the respective Houses.

However, in an unexpected development on Monday, the suspension of the 4 Lok Sabha members – all from Congress – was revoked, and a discussion on inflation took place. Later in the day, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke in the Lower House; she addressed the Upper House on Tuesday.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 03, 2022 09:19 AM IST

    AAP's Sanjay Singh gives notice on temple demolition Gujarat 

    Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over demolition of a temple in Gujarat's Navsari.

  • Aug 03, 2022 08:49 AM IST

    Cong's Pramod Tiwari moves notice in RS over Indian money in Swiss banks

    Pramod Tiwari gives zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of the 'surge in Indian money held in Swiss banks'.

parliament

Morning brief: At least 150 fall sick after suspected gas leak in Andhra Pradesh

india news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 08:59 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The exact source of the leakage was not immediately known but it is suspected to have emanated from a veterinary drugs lab nearby.(ANI)
Byhindustantimes.com
Heavy rain likely to continue in south peninsular India

india news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 08:57 AM IST
Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms/lightning was very likely in Rayalaseema and Lakshadweep on August 3 and 4
(AFP)
ByHT Correspondent
Parliament LIVE: Cong MP Tiwari gives notice over Indian money in Swiss Bank

india news
Updated on Aug 03, 2022 09:19 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session day 13 LIVE updates: The session began on July 18 and will run till August 12, if not adjourned earlier.
Parliament House in New Delhi (File Photo/HT)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

India's first woman UN envoy as she takes charge: ‘To the girls out there…’

india news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 08:47 AM IST
  • A 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Kamboj had been serving as India's envoy to Bhutan. She succeeds T S Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the UN.
Ruchira Kamboj with António Guterres.(@RuchiraKamboj)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Canteen worker arrested for trying to sexually assault IIT Madras student

india news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 08:40 AM IST
In her complaint, the student said she was on her way back to her hostel on the campus late on July 24 when an unknown man attacked her and tried to sexually assault her when she fell off her bicycle
(HT PHOTO (Representative))
ByHT Correspondent
At least 150 workers sick after suspected gas leak at Andhra apparel unit

india news
Updated on Aug 03, 2022 09:03 AM IST
The exact source of the leakage was not immediately known but it is suspected to have emanated from a veterinary drugs lab nearby
(ANI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
BSP chief Mayawati declares support for NDA’s V-P candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar

india news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 08:09 AM IST
  • The opposition has fielded former Union minister Margaret Alva as its vice-presidential candidate against Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)
ByHT News Desk
Arpita Mukherjee's nail parlours, ‘unaccounted’ GST number: 10 points

india news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 08:02 AM IST
Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee will be produced at the PMLA court today as their 10-day ED custody ends on Wednesday. They were arrested on July 23 in connected with the teachers' recruitment scam. 
Arpita Mukherjee runs three nail salons which were raided by ED on Tuesday.&nbsp;
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
After Pelosi's Taiwan visit, Congress MP has a suggestion for Speaker Om Birla

india news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 07:50 AM IST
  • US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip has racheted up the tension between United States and China, which considers the self-ruled island as part of its territory.
Congress MP Manish Tewari. (HT file photo)
ByHT News Desk
Mamata Banerjee to reshuffle Bengal cabinet today| What to expect

india news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 07:28 AM IST
  • This will also be the first reshuffle since the TMC returned to power for the third consecutive term last year.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Benerjee.(HT file)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Focus on next Al Qaeda chief as Indian agencies stay alert

india news
Updated on Aug 03, 2022 07:02 AM IST
  • The UN sanctions monitoring team’s latest report in July this year concluded that AQIS reportedly has 180-400 fighters, primarily from Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and Pakistan.
File photo of Al Qaeda's &nbsp;leader, Egyptian Ayman al-Zawahiri.(via Reuters)
ByNeeraj Chauhan, Rezaul H Laskar
Mahua Moitra ‘clarifies’ source of money for Louis Vuitton bag in sarcastic jibe

india news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 06:17 AM IST
In a sarcastic reply on Twitter amid row over her Louis Vuitton bag, Mahua Moitra said she paid for the handbag and for the lawyer from the same source.
Mahua Moitra replied to a social media user who asked her the source of money – amid the controversy over her Louis Vuitton bag.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
'Act of cowardice': Shinde condemns attack on MLA Uday Samant's vehicle in Pune

india news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 05:56 AM IST
In a video doing rounds on social media, a mob can be seen trying to gherao Samant's vehicle and raising slogans like “traitors” against the MLA and CM Shinde.
Car of MLA Uday Samant at Kothrud Police station after it was attacked at Katraj chowk in Pune on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
ANI | ByHT News Desk
'You just walked out the moment I mentioned...': Sitharaman vs Derek

india news
Updated on Aug 03, 2022 05:49 AM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman asked Derek O'Brien to take some time out to watch the Sansad Television to find the answers to his questions as the finance minister said the Trinamool MPs walked out the moment Sitharaman mentioned the pre-GST VAT on Paneer in West Bengal.
Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter and replied to Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien's charges.&nbsp;
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
LIVE: China summons US ambassador over Pelosi's Taiwan trip

india news
Updated on Aug 03, 2022 08:05 AM IST
  • Breaking news live updates August 3, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
