Parliament monsoon session 2022 LIVE: Cong's Pramod Tiwari gives notice in Rajya Sabha over Indian money in Swiss Bank
Parliament monsoon session day 13 LIVE updates: Wednesday, August 3, marks day 13 of the monsoon session and proceedings in both Houses will, as usual, commence at 11am. During the first two weeks of the session, no discussion took place in either House as the opposition kept on protesting against the government over various issues while, the government, too, was unrelenting in its stand. The second week saw as many as 24 opposition MPs (20 from Rajya Sabha , 4 from Lok Sabha) being suspended from the respective Houses.
However, in an unexpected development on Monday, the suspension of the 4 Lok Sabha members – all from Congress – was revoked, and a discussion on inflation took place. Later in the day, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke in the Lower House; she addressed the Upper House on Tuesday.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Aug 03, 2022 09:19 AM IST
AAP's Sanjay Singh gives notice on temple demolition Gujarat
Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over demolition of a temple in Gujarat's Navsari.
-
Aug 03, 2022 08:49 AM IST
Cong's Pramod Tiwari moves notice in RS over Indian money in Swiss banks
Pramod Tiwari gives zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of the 'surge in Indian money held in Swiss banks'.
Morning brief: At least 150 fall sick after suspected gas leak in Andhra Pradesh
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Heavy rain likely to continue in south peninsular India
Parliament LIVE: Cong MP Tiwari gives notice over Indian money in Swiss Bank
India's first woman UN envoy as she takes charge: ‘To the girls out there…’
- A 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Kamboj had been serving as India's envoy to Bhutan. She succeeds T S Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the UN.
Canteen worker arrested for trying to sexually assault IIT Madras student
At least 150 workers sick after suspected gas leak at Andhra apparel unit
BSP chief Mayawati declares support for NDA’s V-P candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar
- The opposition has fielded former Union minister Margaret Alva as its vice-presidential candidate against Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Arpita Mukherjee's nail parlours, ‘unaccounted’ GST number: 10 points
After Pelosi's Taiwan visit, Congress MP has a suggestion for Speaker Om Birla
- US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip has racheted up the tension between United States and China, which considers the self-ruled island as part of its territory.
Mamata Banerjee to reshuffle Bengal cabinet today| What to expect
- This will also be the first reshuffle since the TMC returned to power for the third consecutive term last year.
Focus on next Al Qaeda chief as Indian agencies stay alert
- The UN sanctions monitoring team’s latest report in July this year concluded that AQIS reportedly has 180-400 fighters, primarily from Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and Pakistan.
Mahua Moitra ‘clarifies’ source of money for Louis Vuitton bag in sarcastic jibe
'Act of cowardice': Shinde condemns attack on MLA Uday Samant's vehicle in Pune
'You just walked out the moment I mentioned...': Sitharaman vs Derek
LIVE: China summons US ambassador over Pelosi's Taiwan trip
- Breaking news live updates August 3, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.