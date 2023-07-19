Parliament monsoon session: 31 bills likely to be taken up. See list
The government is likely to discuss 31 bills in the monsoon session of Parliament, including the data protection bill. The session will conclude on August 11.
The union government is likely to discuss a total of 31 bills in the monsoon session of Parliament that starts from July 20, including bills that have already been introduced in the lower house and have been referred to joint committees. According to a list accessed by the news agency ANI, the data protection bill is a part of the Centre's agenda.
However, all eyes will be on the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 bill - which has been severely criticised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
On Wednesday, an all-party meeting was held for the smooth conduct of the monsoon session, with an attendance of 34 parties and 44 leaders, said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.
The monsoon session of the Parliament will conclude on August 11.
Here is the full list of 31 bills that are likely to be taken up in the Parliament monsoon session:
- The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (To replace ordinance)
- The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019
- The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019
- The Mediation Bill, 2021
- The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022
- The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022
- The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022
- The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023
- The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023
- The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 (With respect to the state of Himachal Pradesh)
- The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 (with respect to the state of Chhattisgarh)
- The Postal Services Bill, 2023
13. The National Cooperative University Bill, 2023
14. The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2023
15. The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023
16. The International Monetary Fund and Bank Bill, 2023
17. The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023
18. The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023
19. The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023
20. The Drugs, Medical Devices, and Cosmetics Bill, 2023
21. The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023
22. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023
23. The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023
24. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023
25. The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023
26. The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regu
27. The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2023
28. The National Research Foundation Bill, 2023
29. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023
30. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023
31. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023