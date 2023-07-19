All-Party Meeting LIVE updates: Parties to discuss concerns ahead of monsoon session

Ahead of the monsoon session scheduled to begin on Thursday, the government has convened an all-party meeting on Wednesday, which is customary before the session starts. The purpose is to bring together all parties and address their concerns. An all-party meeting is a customary get-together on the eve of a session's start. (file)(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

On Tuesday, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a meeting in New Delhi with its 39 member parties. On the other hand, the Opposition consisting of 26 parties were already engaged in a two-day meet in Bengaluru. This meeting aimed to form an "anti-BJP" front and which also called itself as “Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)”.

Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar called for a similar all-party meeting called on Tuesday but has been deferred due to non-availability of leaders of many parties. The monsoon session will continue till August 11.

The new Parliament building, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, will be the venue for the upcoming monsoon session. Offices have been assigned to most political parties in Parliament, and relevant departments have been instructed to shift to the new facility, as per a report by HT on June 14.

