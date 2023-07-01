Home / India News / Monsoon session of Parliament to commence from July 20, tweets Union minister Pralhad Joshi

HT News Desk
Jul 01, 2023

The monsoon session of Parliament will continue till August 11.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday announced that the monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 20, urging all parties to contribute towards productive discussion in both Houses. The monsoon session will continue till August 11.

The new Parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. (AFP)
In a tweet, Joshi said, “Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session.”

The session will be spread across 23 days and will have 17 sittings, he said in another tweet in Hindi.

The new Parliament building, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, is set to host the upcoming monsoon session. The offices have been identified for nearly all political parties present in Parliament and key departments have been told to shift to the new establishment, HT reported on June 14.

The session is expected to be a stormy one as Parliament is meeting at a time Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code and amid moves to step up consultations on the issue.

During the session, the government is likely to bring a bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance. The Ordinance effectively nullified the Supreme Court judgement that gave the Delhi government greater legislative and administrative control over "services" matters.

While most of the opposition parties have extended support to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue, the Congress party is yet to publicly denounce the ordinance.

The ongoing turmoil in Manipur can become another rallying point for opposition parties to corner the government.

    HT News Desk

