Monsoon session LIVE: BJP unaffected by price rise, are thick-skinned, says Cong

Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: It's the 12 day of the monsoon session and all eyes are on the inflation debate in the Rajya Sabha which will take place at 2 pm. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday gave a reply to the debate over price rise in Lok Sabha, stating that India has been the fastest growing economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic and global conflicts. The opposition parties Congress and DMK staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha while she was delivering her address.