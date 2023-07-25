Monsoon Session Day 4 Live Updates: PM Modi chairs BJP parliamentary party meet

Monsoon Session Day 4 Live Updates: On Tuesday, the fourth day of the Parliament's monsoon session, MPs of INDIA, the 26-party opposition bloc, have refused to call off their overnight protest demanding a statement from prime minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur crisis; they are also protesting the suspension from Rajya Sabha of AAP's Sanjay Singh, who was, on Monday, suspended from attending the remainder of the session by House chair and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. PM Modi at BJP parliamentary party meet (ANI)

The monsoon session began on July 20 and is scheduled to go on till August 11. On the first day, ahead of the commencement of the proceedings, PM Modi broke his silence on Manipur, where ethnic clashes have been taking place since the first week of May. Questioning his ‘36-second’ statement, however, the opposition has demanded that the prime minister speak inside both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

