Parliament monsoon session highlights: Rajya Sabha clears Tribunals Reforms Bill amid Opposition protests

Parliament saw another stormy session on Tuesday as the Opposition planed to continue protests demanding Union home minister Amit Shah's statement over the issue of Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft. The Opposition, which planned to hold a protest at the Makar Dwar, was met with the NDA's march attacking it for disrupting house proceedings. The NDA also hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over police action during Jharkhand student protests.

Both houses of Parliament saw ruckus on Monday as the Opposition held protests and raised slogans demanding Shah's reply on the alleged police brutality against students during the protest over the NEET paper leak on July 20.

The government on Monday agreed to hold a discussion over the student protests held in Delhi and said the Union home minister will issue a statement in Parliament. Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju urged the Opposition to not create and uproar during Shah's reply and allow a smooth discussion in the houses.

Key bills passed

Two key bills - The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026 and the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 - were passed in Parliament yesterday. While Lok Sabha passed the tribunals bill without discussion amid din, the Rajya Sabha passed the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, replacing a British-era law, after holding a debate.

The lower house is set to take up two other bills - Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 - for discussion today.

The monsoon session of the parliament began on July 20 and is set to conclude on August 13.