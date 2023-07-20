Home / India News / Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: 31 bills, including data protection, Delhi ordinance on list of discussions
Live

Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: 31 bills, including data protection, Delhi ordinance on list of discussions

Jul 20, 2023 07:47 AM IST
Monsoon session LIVE updates: The Union government is likely to discuss a total of 31 bills, including those that were already introduced in the lower house.

Monsoon session LIVE updates: Amid a fresh controversy arising on Wednesday regarding Manipur violence, where police confirmed a mob gang-raping women who were paraded naked, the Parliament gears up for its monsoon session on Thursday which will continue to till August 11 and will have 17 sittings.

This monsoon session will take place in the new Parliament building inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. (ANI/PIB)
In the all-party meeting that took place on Wednesday, convened by the government to address their concerns ahead of the Parliament session, the Opposition demanded a discussion on Manipur violence. "The government is ready to discuss all issues in the Monsoon Session. We have appealed to the Opposition parties to support the smooth functioning of the Parliament," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said after the all-party meeting.

The Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 bill is much anticipated, as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been consistently criticising it and gaining support from most of the Opposition parties.

In this Parliament session, the Union government is likely to discuss a total of 31 bills, including those that were already introduced in the lower house. The data protection bill is another anticipated bill for discussion, which the Centre has been keen to address.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 20, 2023 07:47 AM IST

    How long will the Parliament monsoon session be?

    The monsoon session of the Parliament is scheduled from July 20 to August 11.

  • Jul 20, 2023 07:19 AM IST

    Parliament's monsoon session to test newly stitched Opposition bloc’s unity

    The monsoon session will provide the parties with an opportunity to plan, and strike a balance between the pet issues of constituent parties.

Updated on Jul 20, 2023 07:47 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

Thursday, July 20, 2023
