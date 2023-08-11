Parliament Highlights: AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended; Sanjay Singh's suspension extended in Rajya Sabha
Parliament Monsoon Session Highlights: The Monsoon Session of parliament ends today with the violence in Manipur remaining central to the Opposition's protest that led to multiple disruptions followed by an unsuccessful no-trust vote.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led a tirade against the Opposition in his reply on the no-confidence motion brought by the Congress in Lok Sabha. Speaking on Manipur, PM Modi said, “I want to assure the people of Manipur that the country is with them and peace shall return soon.”
The Opposition walked out of the Lok Sabha after about one-and-a-half hour of the PM’s speech.
Rahul Gandhi gave his first speech for the motion after his MP status was reinstated. On Manipur issue, he accused the Centre of ‘killing Mother India in Manipur’.
Responding from the government's side, home minster Amit Shah hit out at the Opposition for ‘doing politics’ over the violence in the northeastern state.
The Parliament has witnessed a fierce debate in the last two days with the Opposition accusing the government of creating a great divide in Manipur. The government has defended its actions, focusing primarily on its welfare work.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 03:11 PM
‘All these assaults on democracy will not deter INDIA’: TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Twitter
“Suspending MPs. Weaponizing privilege motions to throttle every voice of dissent. PM Narendra Modi listen carefully- all these assaults on democracy will not deter INDIA,” TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Twitter after RS chairman suspends AAP MPs Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 02:50 PM
‘People of the country will remove their masks’: Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Parliament disruptions
Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia says, "From the past month since when the activities for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Saha election started, we are listening to the reference of Ramayana and Mahabharata a lot both in the house and outside the house...But I believe that the people of our country are well aware and they'll only remove their masks."
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 02:48 PM
Rajya Sabha concludes for Monsoon session
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 02:48 PM
‘India had to wait 75 years to decolonise’: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya
“The fact that India had to wait for 75 years to decolonise its criminal justice system speaks volumes of the kind of intellectual and mental slavery that plagued the earlier regimes. This is a great step towards decolonisation,” says BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on tabling of three bills to replace IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 02:45 PM
Rajya Sabha returns The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to Lok Sabha
Rajya Sabha returns The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to Lok Sabha after consideration.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 02:35 PM
‘Deeply pained…’: RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar
“Deeply pained by the behaviour of the members of the house,” Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 02:30 PM
‘I do not condone this behaviour…dishonour of House not acceptable’: RS Chairman
‘I do not condone this behaviour. The dishonour of House not acceptable. It is anti-democratic,’ says RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 02:28 PM
Watch: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspends Raghav Chadha
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announces, "...I suspend Raghav Chadha from the service of the Council till the Council has the benefit of the report by the Committee of Privileges."
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 02:27 PM
Rajya Sabha extends suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh
“On 56 occasions AAP MP Sanjay Singh appeared in the well of the house. This repeated and deliberate misconduct deserves to be noted and recognised by India. I seek suspension of Sanjay Singh till committee of privileges investigates.”
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 02:22 PM
Parliament approves amendments to Central and Integrated GST laws
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 02:20 PM
Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 02:14 PM
Parliament LIVE: Piyush Goyal speaks on the Delhi-NCT bill
Rajya Sabha Leader Piyush Goyal speaks on the Delhi-NCT bill
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 02:11 PM
Rajya Sabha bids farewell to five retiring members
The Rajya Sabha on Friday bid farewell to five members, including BJP leader Jugalsinh Lokhandwala (BJP) who will retire on August 18, and recalled their contribution to the House.
Out of the nine retiring members, four have been re-elected and the House will miss the other five members, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said.
Four members -- S Jaishankar of BJP and three AITC members Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Derek O Brien and Dola Sen -- have been re-elected to the Upper House while the five retiring members are Jugalsinh Lokhandwala and Dineshchandra Jemalbhai Anavadiya of the BJP, Sushmita Dev and Shanta Chhetri from the AITC and Pradip Bhattacharya from Congress.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 02:06 PM
Rajya Sabha proceedings resume
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 01:59 PM
Parliament LIVE: Speaker reviews session achievements
Speaker Om Birla addresses Lok Sabha about the session’s achievements as it draws to a close. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is present in the House.
Mr. Birla highlights that the Lok Sabha discussed the no-confidence motion for more than 19 hours. 22 billls were passed by the House.
After playing of Vande Mataram, the House is adjourned sine die.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 01:50 PM
Parliament LIVE: Speaker reviews session achievements, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die
Speaker Om Birla addresses Lok Sabha about the sessions achievements as it draws to a close. After playing of Vande Mataram, the House is adjourned sine die.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 01:48 PM
Lok Sabha passes GST amendments bills; 28 pc tax on online gaming, casinos, horse race clubs
Lok Sabha adjourned sine die
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 01:37 PM
Om Birla logs the number of bills In Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla logs the number of bills presented in the house.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 01:36 PM
PM Modi present in Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is present in Lok Sabha
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 01:34 PM
Lok Sabha proceedings resumes
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 01:33 PM
BJP want to suppress democracy: Kharge
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 01:28 PM
Parliament LIVE: I.N.D.I.A. MPs boycott Lok Sabha proceedings against the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 01:27 PM
Parliament LIVE: Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023
In the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, provision of bail if one half of maximum period of punishment under the crime committed the person has stayed in jail during trial.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 01:24 PM
Home minister Shah introduces 3 Bills to strengthen provision under IPC and CrPC
In a bid to mark an end to ‘colonial slavery’ Union Home minister Amit Shah on Friday, introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha on the last day of the Monsoon sessions of the Parliament on Friday and underlined that these Bills will deal with matter of terrorism, issues of mob-lynching and crime against women with an iron fist and that the new bill on IPC will completely repeal the offence of sedition.
Shah after introducing the Bill requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to suggest the Bills to Parliamentary standing committees for review.
“Criminal laws should be by Indians, for Indians. Today we have brought three Bill which end 3 colonial laws and all these bills are going to fulfill one of the five vows taken by PM Modi on 15 August at the Red Fort last year. “From 1860 to 2023, the country's criminal justice system functioned as per the laws made by the British. The three laws will be replaced and there will be a major change in the criminal justice system in the country,” Shah said during the introduction of the two Bills.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 01:17 PM
Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 1:30pm
Lok Sabha adjourned till 1:30pm
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 01:15 PM
Parliament LIVE: CGST bill passed in Lok Sabha
In quick succession, Lok Sabha passes amendments to Central, Integrated GST laws to levy 28 pc tax on e-gaming, casinos.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 01:13 PM
Parliament LIVE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with other Opposition leaders, march toward Ambedkar statue
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 01:12 PM
Parliament LIVE: FM Sitharaman moves CGST bill in Lok Sabha
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman moves CGST (Amendment) bill in Lok Sabha
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 01:10 PM
Parliament LIVE: We have set goal that the conviction ratio has to be taken above 90%, says Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Under this Bill, we have set the goal that the conviction ratio has to be taken above 90%. That is why, we have brought an important provision that the Sections which provide for 7 years or a greater jail term, under all those cases forensic team's visit to the crime scene will be made compulsory."
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 01:09 PM
Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition uproar over Manipur issue
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition uproar over Manipur issue
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 01:07 PM
3 Bills include the principle law for criminal justice system: Amit Shah
"The three Bills that I am moving today include the principle law for criminal justice system. One is Indian Penal Code which was formed in 1860, second is Criminal Procedure Code which was formed in 1898 and third is Indian Evidence Act, which was formed in 1872. We will end these laws today, which were brought by the British," says Union Home minister @AmitShah in Lok Sabha.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 01:06 PM
Parliament LIVE: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 will be established in place the Indian Penal Code, says Shah
Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 will be established in place the Indian Penal Code, 1860; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha, 2023 will replace the Criminal Procedure Act, 1898; and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 will replace the Indian Evidence Act, 1872. The laws that will be repealed were formed to safeguard and strengthen the British," says Union Home minister @AmitShah in Lok Sabha.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 01:05 PM
Deemed permission for trials against civil servants if no govt reply in 120 days: Amit Shah
Trials and chargesheets against civil servants and police officers require government permission; Amit Shah announces that the Bill will ensure that such permission is deemed to be given in 120 days if there is no reply from the government.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 01:03 PM
Parliament LIVE: Opposition parties didn't let the Parliament function, says Rijiju
Union Minister and BJP MP Kiren Rijiju says, "Opposition parties didn't let the Parliament function, under the pretext of Manipur over the past few days. Yesterday, when the PM spoke on Manipur and the entire northeast, the entire Opposition had walked out. All the NDA MPs from the northeast have condemned this and we are also going to write a letter to the PM that he spoke on Manipur and the northeast in detail yesterday..."
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 01:01 PM
Parliament LIVE: From 1860 to 2023, the country's criminal justice system functioned as per the laws made by the British, says Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023; The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 and The Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Bill in Lok Sabha.
He says, "From 1860 to 2023, the country's criminal justice system functioned as per the laws made by the British. The three laws will be replaced and there will be a major change in the criminal justice system in the country..."
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 12:42 PM
Parliament LIVE: Home minsiter Amit Shah introduces Bharatiya Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023 to Lok Sabha
Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday, last day of the Monsoon Session on the Parliament, introduced Bharatiya Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023, which will amend centuries-old colonial IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 12:37 PM
Parliament LIVE: Amit Shah pays tribute to revolutionary Khudiram Bose on death anniversary in LS
Union home minister Amit Shah on the last day of the Monsoon Session paid tribute to Indian revolutionary Khudiram bose on his death anniversary. Khudiram bose was sentenced to death on this day in 1908 for his role in Muzaffarpur conspiracy case.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 12:24 PM
Parliament LIVE: MoS Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt on Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension
When asked about Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension in the Lok Sabha, MoS Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt says, "Abusing PM and saying wrong things about him is not right. For this suspension opposition is to be blamed. They are making mistakes and then to show themselves good, they are not letting the Parliament work."
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 12:14 PM
Parliament LIVE: INDIA MPs to boycott Lok Sabha against the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
I.N.D.I.A. MPs to boycott Lok Sabha proceedings against the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Lok Sabha and march to Dr Ambedkar's statue in Parliament.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 12:13 PM
Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha retiring MPs present vote of thanks
Rajya Sabha retiring MPs are presenting vote of thanks for thier tenure.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 12:11 PM
Parliament LIVE: FM Sitharaman introduces CGST bill in Lok Sabha
FM Sitharaman introduces CGST bill in Lok Sabha
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 12:08 PM
Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12:30 amid ruckus by opposition
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12:30 amid ruckus by opposition.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 12:06 PM
‘Neerav Modi sadan mein aayo’: Opposition chants in Lok Sabha
'Neerav Modi sadan mein aayo, Opposition MPs continue sloganeering in Lok Sabha
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 12:03 PM
Parliament LIVE: Proceedings resume in both Houses
Proceedings resume in both Houses of Parliament
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:58 AM
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Parliament
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Parliament earlier this morning, on the last day of the Monsoon session.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:51 AM
Opposition will fail: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya says, “Citizens of India had revealed their disbelief for opposition both in 2014 and in 2019. Yesterday, in Parliament, the no-confidence motion failed, and I think that in the upcoming Lok Sabha election the opposition will fail with greater disbelief in them.”
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:41 AM
Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition uproar after BJP member raises issue of law and order in Rajasthan.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:39 AM
Ruckus continues in Rajya Sabha amid the proceedings
Ruckus continues in Rajya Sabha amid the proceedings
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:38 AM
Parliament LIVE: Pramod Tiwari urges PM Modi's presence in Rajya Sabha
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari urges PM Modi's presence in Rajya Sabha during the farewell speeches of the retiring members.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:31 AM
Parliament LIVE: Piyush Goyal thanks Jaishankar for his tenure
Leader of the house Piyush Goyal thanks Dr Jaishankar for his tenure in Rajya Sabha and congratukate him for his re-election to the house.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:30 AM
Parliament LIVE: Mallikarjun Kharge bids farewell to Rajya Sabha retiring MP
Mallikarjun Kharge bids farewell to Rajya Sabha retiring MPs on the last day of the session.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:26 AM
Parliament LIVE: NC MP Farooq Abdullah on the suspension of Adhir Ranjan
"Regretful that they suspended a good Member (of the Parliament) on the last day," says NC MP Farooq Abdullah on the suspension of Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:23 AM
Arjun Ram Meghwal on Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill
Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal says, "Supreme Court had given a decision in this regard...So we brought the law according to the decision of the Supreme Court...In the new Bill, we are forming a Search Committee which will be led by the Cabinet Secretary...After that, there will be a Selection Committee which will be led by the Prime Minister. What is wrong with that?..."
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:20 AM
Parliament LIVE: Ruckus in Lok Sabha
As soon as the House met, Congress deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi raised the issue of Chowdhury's suspension from the House on Thursday evening for "repeated misconduct".
A few Congress members were also on their feet and heard telling Speaker Om Birla that Chowdhury had always cooperated with the Chair.
The Speaker called for the Question Hour but adjourned the proceedings within a minute of the House convening for the day.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:19 AM
Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha chairman congratulates relected RS members
Rajya Sabha chairman congratulates relected RS members and bid farewell to the retiring members.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:10 AM
Parliament LIVE: LoP Kharge raises Adhir Ranjan's LS suspension in Rajya Sabha
Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the matter of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from Lok Sabha. He was suspended on Thursday for his ‘unruly’ conduct and for allegedly attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House during his no-trust motion. The suspension motion was brought in the Parliament by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. The matter regarding Chowdary’s suspension is pending before the privileges committee.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:07 AM
Parliament LIVE: Ruckus expected over Manipur on last day
Ruckus is expected in Parliament on the final day as the Opposition will demand a longer discussion on Manipur under Rule 267 whereas the Centre is willing to engage in a shorter discussion under Rule 176.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:05 AM
At least on the last day, please listen to Leader of Opposition: RS Chairman
At least on the last day, please listen to Leader of Opposition, urges RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:03 AM
Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition protests over Cong leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from House.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:01 AM
Parliament LIVE: Lok Sabha proceedings resume for the day
Lok Sabha proceedings resume for the day
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 11:01 AM
Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha proceedings resume for the day
Rajya Sabha proceedings resume for the day
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 10:56 AM
Parliament LIVE: Modi govt wants to ensure 'control' over EC in poll year, says Congress
The Congress on Friday alleged that the Modi government wants to ensure control over the Election Commission in a poll year.
Sharing a letter written in June 2012 by veteran BJP leader L K Advani to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said even he had said that the appointments to constitutional bodies should be done in a bipartisan manner to remove any impression of bias.
The Centre on Thursday tabled a contentious bill in Rajya Sabha that seeks to replace the Chief Justice of India with a cabinet minister in the panel for selection of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners, in a move that will allow the government to have more control in the appointments of members of the poll panel.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 10:36 AM
Intended to impose 'emergency on permanent basis': Moily slams data protection legislation
Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Friday hit out at the government over the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill passed by Parliament this week, and alleged that the legislation was "regressive" and intended to impose an "emergency on a permanent basis".
The bill introduces several compliance requirements for the collection and processing of personal data and provisions for up to ₹250 crore penalty for any data breach. It was passed by Parliament on Wednesday.
Moily said the legislation proposes to amend the Right to Information (RTI) Act to exempt all personal data about individuals which would also mean that government officials and ministers can choose not to make disclosures in answers to RTI applications.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 10:27 AM
FM Sitharaman to move Central GST (Amendment) Bill
According to the listed legislative business in Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
The Centre is set to push legislation in Lok Sabha to impose a 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) for online gaming, casinos and horse racing.
Sitharaman will also introduce the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Both bills will be discussed for consideration and passage.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 10:23 AM
Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill
Another contentious legislation that seeks to impose heavy penalty for data breaches cleared the parliament hurdle this session despite privacy concerns. The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill includes a provision to impose up to ₹ 250 crore penalty for data breaches.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 10:20 AM
PM Modi's dig at opposition
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a swipe at the opposition grouping's new name, INDIA, while speaking in the Lok Sabha amid the opposition's call to make him speak on the Manipur crisis.
He said the new opposition block has instead divided the country by erecting walls between Indians.
PM Modi said the opposition added two "I" to NDA - one is arrogance of 26 parties, the other is the arrogance of Congress.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 10:14 AM
When Nehru said 'my heart goes out': PM Modi's Northeast question to Congress
As PM Modi spoke on Manipur on Thursday replying to the no-confidence motion brought by the INDIA alliance, he said he would talk about two past incidents and both of them took place courtesy of the Congress. Read more
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 09:59 AM
The stand-off in Rajya Sabha continues
The stand-off in Rajya Sabha continues with the Opposition sticking to its demand of a longer discussion on Manipur under rule 267 while the centre has agreed to only a shorter discussion under rule 176. The Rajya Sabha chairman has requested the two sides to resolve the stalemate so that discussion can take place.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 09:57 AM
House panel seeks more powers for NCW to ensure accountability
Stressing an urgent need to review the present Act of the National Commission for Women (NCW), a parliamentary panel has recommended that the commission be equipped with more powers through suitable amendments. Read more
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 09:56 AM
This era will define India for 1000 years; NDA has delivered: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said decisions made in the current era of the 21st century will affect and shape India for the next 1,000 years, and exhorted the political class to fulfil its responsibility by collectively focusing on development and meeting the aspirations of the young. Read more
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 09:54 AM
Prepare plan to check Himalayas’ ecological destruction: House panel
The Union environment ministry should prepare a practical and implementable action plan with clear timelines to put a check on ecologically destructive activities in the Himalayan region, the parliamentary standing committee on science and technology, environment, forests and climate change has recommended. Read more
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 09:37 AM
Just 13% of HC judges, over 36% at district, subordinate levels women: Govt
Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told Parliament the government was commitment to diversity in the appointment of judges to ensure decision-making processes become more responsive. Read more
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 09:36 AM
‘Teflon coating has gone’: Derek O'Brien's message for PM Modi after his Lok Sabha speech
The Trinamool Congress has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that the country had lost confidence in the ruling government. Read more
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 09:15 AM
Shobha Karandlaj on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'flying kiss' row
On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'flying kiss' row, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje says, "It is the habit of the Congress to insult the Parliament and the country. Rahul Gandhi insulted the Parliament after blowing a flying kiss. Earlier, he hugged PM Modi and winked in the Parliament and now the third time he blew a flying kiss."
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 09:10 AM
India stands with Manipur: PM Modi
India stands with Manipur. I assure the people of the state that there shall be both peace and progress there. We are committed to restore normalcy and uphold the dignity of women, says PM Modi.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 09:04 AM
Congress has a very old apathy towards the Northeast: Modi
Congress has a very old apathy towards the Northeast. They have never cared for the region, says PM Modi
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 09:01 AM
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from Lok Sabha
On Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from the House, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje says, "What Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did yesterday was very wrong...What did he want to say? 140 crores people of the country were watching you...This was not an insult to the BJP or the Govt, you are trying to insult the Parliament..."
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 08:32 AM
FM Sitharaman to move The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 today for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 08:09 AM
Sonia Gandhi calls meeting of Congress MPs over Adhir Ranjan's suspension from Lok Sabha
Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting today of the party's Lok Sabha members to discuss the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the lower house for “repeated misconduct”. The meeting has been called at the CPP office at the Parliament at 10.30am. Read more
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 08:07 AM
'No-trust vote God's blessing, India has belief in NDA, no confidence in Opposition': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the Opposition in general and the Congress in particular, terming the no-confidence motion brought against the government “God’s blessing”; declaring that citizens had faith in the government and none in the Opposition; mocking the Congress’s recent electoral performance, its obsession with one family, and its poor track record with predictions; accusing his opponents of celebrating and amplifying every negative characterisation of India and effectively telling them to prepare for another stint in opposition. Read more
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 08:04 AM
Opinion: Opposition won little in House debate
The Prime Minister did speak on Manipur in the Lok Sabha — the demand from the Opposition that has roiled the monsoon session of Parliament that ends on Friday, allowing key laws to be passed with no discussion — but the Opposition benches were empty, with the opposition parties having walked out minutes before, assuming, after around 90 minutes of the speech, that he was unlikely to touch upon the issue. For some time before walking out, they raised a chorus that went “Manipur, Manipur…” even as the Prime Minister was speaking. Read more
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 07:50 AM
"Those whose aim is to loot country will..." Smriti Irani slams Oppn for staging walkout during PM Modi's speech
Responding to the walkout by Opposition members while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said that those whose aim is to loot the country, will not be able to listen to the Prime Minister.
"Those whose aim is not to develop the country but to loot the country, will not be able to listen to PM Modi. They are not able to accept the fact that the people of the country have reposed faith in PM Modi," Smriti Irani said.
Earlier in the day, as the Prime Minister was taking on the Opposition on several issues in Lok Sabha, during the debate on no-confidence motion, the members of I.N.D.I.A bloc staged a walkout from the House, literally making the Opposition benches empty.
During his speech PM Modi took a dig at opposition parties, saying it is blessing of God that opposition have brought a no-confidence motion against his government and that NDA and BJP will come back with a grand victory, breaking all previous records in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 07:49 AM
Monsoon Session of parliament ends today
The Monsoon Session of parliament ends today with the violence in Manipur remaining central to the Opposition's protest that led to multiple disruptions and even an unsuccessful no-trust vote.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 07:48 AM
"Was it not part of Maa Bharati...": PM Modi attacks Cong over Katchatheevu island
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress for divding "Maa Bharati" into three parts for political interests and also pointed out that the Katchatheevu Island was ceded to Sri Lanka during the tenure of the Indira Gandhi government in 1974.
In a strong attack on Congress, PM Modi said, during his reply to a debate on a no-confidence motion, "While Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister, an aerial bombing in Mizoram happened and Katchatheevu island, now a part of Sri Lanka, was given to another country. "Was it not a part of Maa Bharati?
In a strong attack on Congress, a day after Rahul Gandhi criticised Modi government of neglecting Manipur and inaction over the crimes against women, PM Modi said, "What has been said about Maa Bharti has deeply hurt the sentiments of every Indian...Don't know why some people wishing for the death of Bharat Mata. Nothing is more unfortunate than this."
He said that these are the people who divided Maa Bharati into three pieces. "When Maa Bharati was to be freed from the chains of slavery, then these people chopped arms of Maa Bharati," he added.
"Just ask those who have gone out, what is Katchatheevu? And where is it located? DMK Government, their CM writes to me – Modi ji bring back Katchatheevu. It is an island but who gave it to another country. Was it not a part of Maa Bharati (Mother India)? And you broke it. It happened under the leadership of Indira Gandhi," PM Modi said.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 07:47 AM
No delay in officers' recruitment cycle in Indian Army: Govt informs Par panel
There is “no delay” in the officers' recruitment cycle in the Indian Army and there is a “well-established procedure” with a fixed timeline and all applicants including Veer Naris are “treated at par” in the recruitment process, the government has informed a parliamentary panel.
Action taken by the government on the observations or recommendations contained in the thirty-first report (17th Lok Sabha) of the Standing Committee on Defence on the subject 'Assessment of Welfare Measures available to war widows/Families in Armed Forces' was presented to Lok Sabha and laid in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
The Committee in its report has noted that compassionate appointments are being made by concerned Service Headquarters of the Army, Navy and Air Force to widows or families of defence personnel, whereby widows of defence personnel, who lose their lives while performing the duties are eligible for applying for short Service Commission (Non-Technical) and (Technical). They are eligible even if they have children but should not have been re-married, it said.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 07:44 AM
Darbarwaad destroyed country’s various leaders: PM Modi’s hits Congress dynastic politics in Lok Sabha
Launching a scathing attack on Congress over its dynastic politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Congress's "darbar" system had destroyed various leaders of the country.
While responding to the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said that the potrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was put up in Parliament only after a non-Congress government came to power. The Congress always gives importance dynasty above everyone else.
He said, "The Congress’s “darbar” system – a reference to loyalists to the Gandhi family – had destroyed various leaders."
“In Congress’s darbar system, they stole opportunities from many leaders, including BR Ambedkar. They made fun of his clothes. Their darbarwaad destroyed various leaders. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s portrait found a place in Parliament only after a non-Congress came to power,” the Prime Minister said.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 07:43 AM
Congress Loksabha MPs meeting called at 10.30 discuss suspension of LoP at CPP office
Congress Lok Sabha MPs meeting called by CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at 10.30 AM today to discuss the suspension of Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The meeting has been called at CPP office at the Parliament.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 07:28 AM
Entire country with Manipur; people will give BJP record-breaking mandate in 2024: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the opposition alliance INDIA as a collection of arrogant dynasties who will take India back by two centuries as he exuded confidence that people will bless garib ka beta with a record-breaking mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
In his over 130-minute reply in Lok Sabha to the no-confidence brought by opposition parties, Modi seized on Rahul Gandhi's now-expunged reference to his government's alleged assault on 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur during his speech a day before to launch a blistering counterattack, saying some are wishing death to 'Maa Bharti' even though their party has a history of dividing India and assaulting its people.
The Congress chopped off mother India's limbs and divided her into three when the time came for freeing her from slavery, he said, describing
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 07:27 AM
Modi says no-confidence vote 'defames India', appeals for Manipur peace
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday easily defeated a vote of no-confidence taken by the opposition over his handling of a deadly ethnic conflict in Manipur, and in a two-hour speech dismissed the move as a vain attempt to "defame India".
More than 180 people have been killed, many hundreds more wounded and tens of thousands rendered homeless since May in Manipur, but Modi failed to publicly address the violence until last month.
The no-confidence vote, moved by a new, Congress-led opposition alliance called "INDIA", was easily defeated as expected, with opposition lawmakers walking out of the legislature in protest even before the motion was put to vote.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 07:24 AM
“I.N.D.I.A parties staged walkout as PM evades important issues”: Congress MP Gogoi
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday said that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to the motion of no confidence as the PM was ‘running away’ from his responsibility towards Manipur.
The Congress leader further said the entire opposition decided to walk out, as the Prime Minister failed to speak on Manipur, wrestlers’ harassment, Chinese intrusions, national security and inflation.
"This no-confidence motion was presented by me in the Lok Sabha as a member of I.N.D.I.A. alliance...After struggling for so many days, after so many difficulties, finally today the country is seeing PM Modi speaking in the Parliament...PM Modi is running away from his responsibility,” Gogoi said while briefing reporters outside the Parliament House.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 07:23 AM
'Nirav' means to be silent, intention was not to insult PM Modi: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Reacting to his suspension from Lok Sabh pending an investigation by the privileges committee, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that 'Nirav' means to be silent and his intention was not to insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"I have not insulted PM Modi. Modi ji speaks on everything but on Manipur issue, he is sitting 'Nirav', which means sitting silent. 'Nirav' means to be silent. My intention was not to insult PM Modi. PM Modi did not feel that he was insulted, his courtiers (darbari) felt so and brought this proposal against me. I came to know that (the matter) has been referred to the privilege committee and I have been suspended," Chowdhury said.
He alleged that PM Modi every day insulted Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and it is on record. "We have no objection even if PM Modi becomes the Prime Minister for hundred times," he said.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 07:06 AM
The reason behind the no-confidence motion was Manipur: Dimple Yadav
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav told ANI, "The reason behind the no-confidence motion was Manipur where several women were raped, children were killed and several other incidents but PM didn't say anything about Manipur and didn't stand with the people of Manipur & that's why the opposition staged a walkout."
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 07:05 AM
PM gripped with 'Cong-phobia' so just attacked party, spoke so little on Manipur: Congress
The Congress on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is gripped with a "Congress-phobia" and that is why he criticised the party throughout his speech and spoke about Manipur only for a short time during his reply to a debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.
Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi also alleged that the BJP's nationalism is "fake" and "they are not patriots".
Opposition MPs staged a walkout from Lok Sabha when Modi was replying, alleging that there was no reference to Manipur in the first 90 minutes of his speech.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 07:05 AM
No temple under ASI protection is under debilitated condition: Centre
There are 3,696 centrally-protected monuments including temples under the jurisdiction of Archaeological Survey of India, and none of these temples is under a debilitated condition, the government told Parliament on Thursday, reported PTI.
The government was asked whether it is a fact that there are huge number of centuries-old temples in the country which are in "debilitated condition" and needs rejuvenation, and if the Centre has prepared a comprehensive list of such structures in consultation with state governments.
"No such list has been prepared by the ASI," Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha in his response to the question.
Asked if it is a fact that "there are huge number of centuries-old temples in the country which are in debilitated condition and need rejuvenation," the government only responded about ASI-protected sites.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 07:04 AM
"Manipur is our 'jigar ka tukda", PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the violence-hit Manipur as a "piece of one's heart", and said that all efforts will be made to restore peace in the northeastern state which will soon walk the path of progress.
"The north-east is our 'jigar ka tukda'. The problems of Manipur are presented in such a manner as if they had begun in the recent past," Modi said.
He assured the people of the strife-torn northeastern state that peace shall soon return as the government is doing everything possible to punish the accused.
“The country is with you; this Parliament is with you. We will together find ways to resolve this challenge, peace will be established again soon. I assure the people of Manipur that the state will again witness progress,” Modi said.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 07:03 AM
PM Modi's response to no-confidence motion reflected his unflinching dedication to India's progress: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against his government. He stated that PM Modi's address showcases his "unflinching dedication" to India's progress.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar stated that PM Modi spoke of how differently the world now sees India. He thanked PM Modi for the speech which he said has motivated the entire nation.
- Fri, 11 Aug 2023 06:53 AM
‘Let’s come together; take people of Manipur in confidence’: PM Modi’s appeal to Opposition
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all Opposition parties to involve in a collective effort to gain the trust of the people of Manipur and asked them not to exploit the situation in the northeastern state for political gains.
PM Modi further asked the opposition to ‘work together’ for restoring peace in Manipur and bringing normalcy there.
"I want to request the MPs of the Parliament to understand the value of this time. Come and proceed together. In this country, there have been more serious issues in the past, but we found a way to work together. Let's come together. Take people of Manipur in confidence. Don't take advantage of Manipur for doing politics. What has happened there in Manipur is unfortunate. Understand their pain and work for healing it. This should be our only way,” PM Modi said while concluding his speech on the debate on no-confidence motion.