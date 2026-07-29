Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to speak on anti-paper leak bill in Lok Sabha day after fiery debate
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Union Minister Jitendra Singh is scheduled to move Paper Leak Amendment Bill, aimed at curbing examination malpractices, be taken into consideration and subsequently passed.
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to speak in the Lok Sabha today on the anti-paper leak bill – Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. Gandhi's speech will follow yesterday's fierce debate in the House between the ruling dispensation and the Opposition parties as the two sides sparred over examination irregularities....Read More
Union Minister Jitendra Singh is scheduled to move the Bill, aimed at curbing examination malpractices, be taken into consideration and subsequently passed.
The Opposition has been critical of the government's handling of recent examination irregularities and is expected to raise several concerns during the discussion.
Fierce debate on anti-paper leak bill
The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition side held a fierce debate on the paper leak bill in Lok Sabha on Tuesday after the House was initially adjourned over Opposition's ruckus over pellet guns use against NEET protesters.
While the ruling dispensation hailed the bill as a milestone and a transformative legislation, the Opposition slammed the government over violence against students and paper leaks.
Introducing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Union minister of state Jitendra Singh called it “the first of its kind in the history of independent India”.
“The earlier bill and the amendment today are, in a way, reaffirmation of this government’s deep commitment to safeguard the welfare of the students and the youth of this country,” he added.
Opening the debate, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi argued that the government has failed to check paper leaks despite having a law. He also criticised the government over the alleged use of pellet guns and electric batons against the protesters and questioned the behaviour of police in demeaning the dignity of women.
Calling the amendments as “cosmetic exercise”, Gogoi said, “This government is not serious about education. It does not want to bring real reforms. This is merely a showpiece amendment. If that 2024 law was so effective, why has the government been forced to bring such major amendments within two years? The 2026 leak proved that the law was a failure and it will fail again,” he said.
- {{^htLoading}}{{/htLoading}}
- 29 Jul 2026, 10:40:56 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Karti Chidambaram calls Public Examinations Amendment Bill ‘pointless’
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday called the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill "pointless" and said it "only increases penalties, prison terms and prescribes time limits for trials and special courts."
Speaking to ANI outside the Parliament, he said, "This bill, if anybody has read it, is pointless. This bill is like closing the stable doors after the horses have bolted... This bill is only increasing penalties, increasing prison terms, and prescribes time limits for trials and special courts. Everybody knows that penalty and punishment don't necessarily deter wrongdoing and crime... The special courts also need a certain infrastructure... What really needs to be done is the reformation of the examination process, which is the NTA... This law is not going to prevent leaks because the preparatory market is worth the lakhs of crores. So they have a vested interest to penetrate the NTA..."
"The expectations of the Gen Z has to be understood by boomers and Gen X. We can't have the old style of politics where we delay and have bureaucratic rigmarole. They want results and they want action. Unless governments and establishments retune themselves in delivering their promises, the patience of Gen Z is not going to be like previous generations," Karti Chidambaram further said.
via ANI
- 29 Jul 2026, 10:34:03 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Rahul and Priyanka adept at breaching decorum of Parliament, says BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain accused Congress' Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of breaching the ‘decorum of the Parliament’ over former's remarks on Union minister Pralhad Joshi. “Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have become adept at breaching the decorum of Parliament. The language they used for Pralhad Joshi is unfortunate; they should apologize... Pralhad Joshi has performed excellently as a Minister. He is already handling multiple Ministries, yet Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi seem to think that a Minister should be appointed only after consulting them... It is the Prime Minister's prerogative to decide whom to appoint as a minister. The people of the country will not forgive Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for the language they used and for violating parliamentary decorum,” Hussain told ANI.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 29 Jul 2026, 10:31:14 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: 'Modi clocked it': Gen Z phrases echo in Parl amid fierce paper leak bill debate
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Delulu. FOMO. MIA. Clock it. 'Waste-guna-huiya'. These popular Gen Z expressions were heard at an unlikely place on Tuesday – Parliament – as the government and Opposition held a fierce debate on the anti-paper leak bill – Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.
Lawmakers of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as well as opposition leader used popular expressions to counter each others allegations and barbs pertaining to the issues of students impacted by recent paper leaks. Click here to read complete story
- 29 Jul 2026, 10:24:40 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Congress MP K Suresh lashes out at Centre over new examination amendment bill
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Senior Congress leader and MP K Suresh on Wednesday lashed out at the Union Government over the newly introduced examination amendment bill and the alleged police action on protesting students across the country.
Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP stated that opposition parties stand united against the government's handling of central examinations and the National Testing Agency's (NTA) governance.
"The entire Opposition mounted a sharp attack on the government in Parliament over the examination amendment bill. We stand firm on our stance regarding how central exams are conducted. The primary concern remains accountability- who takes responsibility for these failures? Key NTA officials who were arrested have secured bail, allowing those responsible to walk free," Suresh said.
The MP emphasised that the government was compelled to introduce the new legislation solely due to mounting pressure from nationwide demonstrations led by youth groups, students, and political parties.
Condemning the police crackdowns on student demonstrations, Suresh highlighted instances of excessive force across multiple states.
"Student protesters, including women, faced lathi charges, tear gas, and water cannons. Extreme measures, including pellet guns, were deployed against students in Patna. We will continue to raise these issues strongly in Parliament," he added.
via ANI
- {{^htLoading}}
- 29 Jul 2026, 10:14:46 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Paper leaks cannot stop until everything is in honest individuals' hands, says SP's Ram Gopal Yadav
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Wednesday questioned the implementation of the proposed Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, asserting that paper leaks cannot stop until oversight of the system is placed in the hands of honest individuals.
Speaking to reporters, Yadav further declared that if the person setting the paper and those managing the printing are completely honest, and if vigilance or the CBI maintains a close watch on agencies and coaching centres, no paper can be leaked.
"It cannot stop until everything is in the hands of honest individuals."In reality, corruption has percolated from the top to the bottom."So you keep making laws; many laws have been made.TADA was made, so and so was made, did anything stop? Under this government, who knows which UAPA or other laws were made? Nothing stopped.So, it doesn't stop with laws.If there is one right person--if the one setting the paper is honest, If those where the printing is happening are completely honest," And if there is a watch by vigilance or CBI on the agencies and coaching centers, no paper can be leaked," said Yadav.
via ANI
- 29 Jul 2026, 10:10:38 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Congress MP Praveen Chakravarthy moves adjournment notice
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: In the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Praveen Chakravarthy moved a notice under Rule 267 seeking suspension of business to discuss what he termed a "misleading reply" by the Ministry of Jal Shakti regarding the Cauvery water dispute. He questioned the Centre's stand on Karnataka's Mekedatu project and sought an explanation over what he described as contradictory positions taken by the government.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 29 Jul 2026, 10:09:50 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: KC Venugopal's adjournment notice on Ram Mandir fund row discussion
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Congress General Secretary and MP KC Venugopal also submitted an adjournment notice seeking a discussion on alleged financial fraud and embezzlement of public donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He demanded a high-level independent inquiry under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge.
- 29 Jul 2026, 10:08:55 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Congress' Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion seeking discussion on anti-defection law
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari moved an adjournment motion seeking a comprehensive discussion on a new anti-defection law, arguing that the existing legal framework requires an overhaul to prevent mass political defections driven by opportunism while protecting genuine dissent.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 29 Jul 2026, 09:55:52 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Opposition leaders to meet today at Kharge's office
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Leaders of the INDIA bloc from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to meet on Wednesday morning at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament to chalk out their strategy for the ongoing Monsoon Session.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at 10 am and will bring together leaders of the Opposition from constituent parties of the INDIA bloc to finalise their floor coordination and parliamentary strategy.
via ANI
- 29 Jul 2026, 09:47:37 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi's ‘gaumutra expert’ remark kicks up row
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's task force on exam reforms became the centre of a political row in Parliament on Tuesday after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi questioned the inclusion of IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, calling him a "gaumutra expert" (cow urine expert). BJP MP Anurag Thakur hit back at the Congress leader over her remarks.
"In this new committee, there is one ex-IB chief, one IT company owner, and one gaumutra expert," she said.
Responding to her remarks, Thakur said he was saddened by the comments targeting one of India's foremost scientists and accused Priyanka of putting on an innocent face while trying to cover up the alleged wrongdoings of previous Congress governments. Read full report here
- {{^htLoading}}
- 29 Jul 2026, 09:40:30 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Amit Shah to introduce Registration of Births and Deaths Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, as per the revised list of business for the day.
- 29 Jul 2026, 09:26:51 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: NDA, Oppn spar over paper leak bill
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: The ruling dispensation hailed the bill as a milestone and a transformative legislation while the Opposition slammed the government over violence against students and paper leaks. Introducing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Union minister of state Jitendra Singh called it “the first of its kind in the history of independent India”.
“The earlier bill and the amendment today are, in a way, reaffirmation of this government’s deep commitment to safeguard the welfare of the students and the youth of this country,” he added.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 29 Jul 2026, 09:11:25 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to speak on anti-paper leak bill
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to speak in the Lok Sabha today on the anti-paper leak bill – Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. Gandhi's speech will follow yesterday's fierce debate in the House between the ruling dispensation and the Opposition parties as the two sides sparred over examination irregularities.