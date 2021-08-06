Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12pm
Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates
Live

Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12pm

Members of the Parliament at the Rajya Sabha were seen streaming into the well of the House, raising slogans of "Disclose Pegasus".
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 11:38 AM IST

The Parliament convened on August 6 (Friday) to pass key bills for this monsoon session. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing clamour from the opposition regarding the 'Pegasus' project media report. Today, Members of the Parliament at the Rajya Sabha were seen streaming into the well of the House, raising slogans of "Disclose Pegasus". The Rajya Sabha was later adjourned till 12 noon amid continuous sloganeering from the opposition.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 06 Aug 2021 11:38 AM

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12pm

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon due to continuous sloganeering by Opposition MPs

  • Fri, 06 Aug 2021 11:34 AM

    Rajya Sabha: Opposition MPs stream into well of House clamoring over Pegasus report

    Monsoon Session | Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha stream into the well of House over 'Pegasus Project' media report, raise slogans of 'Disclose Pegasus'

Topics
parliament rajya sabha lok sabha
