Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12pm
The Parliament convened on August 6 (Friday) to pass key bills for this monsoon session. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing clamour from the opposition regarding the 'Pegasus' project media report. Today, Members of the Parliament at the Rajya Sabha were seen streaming into the well of the House, raising slogans of "Disclose Pegasus". The Rajya Sabha was later adjourned till 12 noon amid continuous sloganeering from the opposition.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 11:38 AM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon due to continuous sloganeering by Opposition MPs
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 11:34 AM
Monsoon Session | Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha stream into the well of House over 'Pegasus Project' media report, raise slogans of 'Disclose Pegasus'