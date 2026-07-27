Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Packed agenda in both houses; anti-paper leak bill in LS, national honour law in RS

Anti-paper leak amendment bill

According to the Lok Sabha's List of Business for July 27, Union minister Jitendra Singh will introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

After introducing the legislation, the minister is also scheduled to move that the Bill be taken up for consideration and passed by the House.

The proposed legislation comes amid heightened scrutiny over the conduct of national competitive examinations following a series of paper leak controversies. The amendment is expected to tighten the legal framework against unfair means in public examinations.

Bill on Supreme Court judges

The Lok Sabha will also take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, with Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal scheduled to move it for consideration and passage.

The Bill, however, is likely to face resistance from the Opposition. MPs Sougata Ray, NK Premachandran and Adv Dean Kuriakose are slated to move a statutory resolution disapproving the Ordinance promulgated by the President in May 2026 on the same subject.

Other things on agenda

The House will also table several reports of the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers, including one on the price rise of medicines in the pharmaceutical sector and its impact on ordinary citizens, and another reviewing the disinvestment of fertiliser public sector undertakings.

Several Union ministers, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jayant Chaudhary and Pankaj Chaudhary, will lay official papers related to their respective ministries before the House.

Minister of state Suresh Gopi is also scheduled to make eight separate statements on the status of implementation of recommendations made by the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas across multiple budget cycles between 2019 and 2027.

National Honour amendment bill in Rajya Sabha

In the Rajya Sabha, Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passage.

The Bill seeks to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, as part of the government's effort to further strengthen the legal framework relating to the dignity of national symbols and honours.

Apart from the legislative business, ministers of state Satish Chandra Dubey, Sanjay Seth and Tokhan Sahu will table official papers relating to the ministries of coal and mines, defence, and housing and urban affairs, respectively.