Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Packed agenda in both houses; anti-paper leak bill in LS, national honour law in RS
Parliament monsoon session LIVE updates: According to the Lok Sabha's List of Business for July 27, Union minister Jitendra Singh will introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The Centre is set to push ahead with a packed legislative agenda in Parliament on Monday, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to take up a Bill to strengthen the anti-paper leak law and another to amend the law governing the number of judges in the Supreme Court. In the Rajya Sabha, the government will seek the passage of a Bill to amend the law on the prevention of insults to national honour....Read More
Anti-paper leak amendment bill
According to the Lok Sabha's List of Business for July 27, Union minister Jitendra Singh will introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
After introducing the legislation, the minister is also scheduled to move that the Bill be taken up for consideration and passed by the House.
The proposed legislation comes amid heightened scrutiny over the conduct of national competitive examinations following a series of paper leak controversies. The amendment is expected to tighten the legal framework against unfair means in public examinations.
Bill on Supreme Court judges
The Lok Sabha will also take up the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, with Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal scheduled to move it for consideration and passage.
The Bill, however, is likely to face resistance from the Opposition. MPs Sougata Ray, NK Premachandran and Adv Dean Kuriakose are slated to move a statutory resolution disapproving the Ordinance promulgated by the President in May 2026 on the same subject.
Other things on agenda
The House will also table several reports of the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers, including one on the price rise of medicines in the pharmaceutical sector and its impact on ordinary citizens, and another reviewing the disinvestment of fertiliser public sector undertakings.
Several Union ministers, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jayant Chaudhary and Pankaj Chaudhary, will lay official papers related to their respective ministries before the House.
Minister of state Suresh Gopi is also scheduled to make eight separate statements on the status of implementation of recommendations made by the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas across multiple budget cycles between 2019 and 2027.
National Honour amendment bill in Rajya Sabha
In the Rajya Sabha, Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passage.
The Bill seeks to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, as part of the government's effort to further strengthen the legal framework relating to the dignity of national symbols and honours.
Apart from the legislative business, ministers of state Satish Chandra Dubey, Sanjay Seth and Tokhan Sahu will table official papers relating to the ministries of coal and mines, defence, and housing and urban affairs, respectively.
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- 27 Jul 2026, 10:07:04 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: ‘We protect our students,’ BJP MP defends anti-paper leak Bill
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi backed the proposed legislation, saying it was aimed at securing the future of students and strengthening the examination system.
"This is a meaningful proposal, and we recognise the nationwide curiosity regarding how we can secure the future of our children and students under this bill; at the same time, I believe the entire country has witnessed that we truly protect our students," Tripathi told ANI.
Targeting the Opposition, the BJP MP said he "condemn[s] the tears being shed by the opposition" and claimed its record on examination reforms would be exposed during the debate in the House.
Tripathi also accused Opposition parties of trying to politicise the issue.
"We should not frame this in terms of 'mine versus yours'—that is precisely the problem with the opposition. The opposition now sees that their voice is not gaining traction in the House and that many MPs are breaking away from their fold; unsettled by this, they have resorted to such divisive rhetoric," he said.
- 27 Jul 2026, 09:47:22 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: BJP MP says stricter penalties will deter exam mafias
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: BJP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal said, “A new bill is being introduced to curb copying, cheating, and paper leaks, and to impose stringent penalties on the organised gangs that engage in such activities and jeopardise students' futures.”
He said the Bill proposes stringent punishment, including a 10-year prison term and a fine of ₹10 crore, to create a strong deterrent against those involved in exam-related fraud.
“I would like to thank the PM for personally stepping forward to discuss the issue of paper leaks with students and engaging in a direct dialogue with them,” he added.
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- 27 Jul 2026, 09:42:17 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: ‘Law already existed, intention was lacking,’ says Congress MP on proposed bill
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: As the Lok Sabha prepares to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari questioned the government's intent, saying, “The question is not about law as the law already existed. It is not about the task committee; it is a matter of intention."
While talking to news agency ANI, he said, “They got private companies and people linked to coaching institutes to set the papers. So, the guilty are sitting right here, yet the investigation is being conducted elsewhere,” Tiwari said.
“All these decisions were made by Dharmendra Pradhan. The SIT should question him first,” Tiwari added.
- 27 Jul 2026, 09:28:44 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress moves adjournment motion over pellet guns on student protesters
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain has moved a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking suspension of the day's listed business to allow an immediate discussion on the police action against students protesting in Delhi on July 20.
In the notice, Hussain sought a debate on "the alleged excessive use of force against peacefully protesting students in Delhi on 20 July 2026, the reported use of pellet guns and tear gas, the assault on women students."
He also called upon Union home minister Amit Shah to make "a comprehensive statement fixing responsibility and explaining the authorisation of police action," while urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assure the House that "the constitutional right to peaceful protest will be protected."
The Congress MP said the matter required urgent consideration by the Rajya Sabha, citing the seriousness of the allegations.
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- 27 Jul 2026, 09:21:19 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Opposition shifts focus to Amit Shah as Parliament resumes
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: With former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan out of the union cabinet and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) calling off its agitation, the Congress-led Opposition is now turning its attention to Union home minister Amit Shah as the Monsoon Session of Parliament resumes today.
Parliament has witnessed repeated disruptions since the session began on July 20 – the same day the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march near Parliament was met with police action.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had signalled the Opposition's next line of attack soon after Pradhan's resignation on Saturday.
“Someone's hand was broken, someone's leg, someone's rib. Pellet guns-like deadly weapons were used, and many were injured so severely that they became critical. These are all directly the responsibility of home minister Amit Shah,” Gandhi said.
On Sunday, Gandhi also wrote to Shah, asking whether he had personally authorised the use of pellet guns and other force against students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak. Read More
- 27 Jul 2026, 09:17:53 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress seeks Lok Sabha discussion on police action against NEET protesters
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress MP KC Venugopal has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on what he described as "the brutal, unprovoked, and disproportionate use of force by the Delhi Police against students protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi."
The notice seeks to suspend the day's scheduled business to take up the issue of the police action against the student protesters.
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- 27 Jul 2026, 09:15:52 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Anti-paper leak Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha today
The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today, with minister of state for personnel, public grievances and pensions Dr Jitendra Singh slated to table the legislation.
Several MPs from across party lines are expected to participate in the discussion on the Bill, including Bansuri Swaraj and Tejasvi Surya (BJP), Sharmila Sarkar and Mitali Bagh (TMC), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Dr. Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena), Sunil Tatkare (NCP), Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal), and Arun Bharti (LJP-Ram Vilas), reported ANI.
- 27 Jul 2026, 09:10:55 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: CPI seeks discussion on NEET protest crackdown
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has submitted a Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion on "the constitution of an Independent Judicial Commission to inquire into the brutal police action against the students who protested against the NEET exam irregularities and the circumstances leading to the nationwide student agitation, including the total failure of the examination system."
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