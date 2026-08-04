Parliament news LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid heavy Oppn sloganeering over Ram Temple donation row

Seeking discussion on the anti-defection law, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha. Tewari sought the suspension of Question Hour, Zero Hour, and all other listed business of the day to discuss the need for a new anti-defection law to curb what he termed "mass political defections" driven by opportunism.

Tewari stated that he intended to move a motion for the adjournment of the House's business to discuss “a definite matter of urgent public importance”, news agency PTI reported.

"I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour, and all other listed business of the day to discuss the contours of a new Anti-Defection Law that proscribes Mass Political Defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences while simultaneously providing space for honest and critical dissent both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures," the notice read.

Tewari said the proposed discussion should focus on framing an anti-defection law that discourages politically motivated defections while safeguarding the space for principled dissent within Parliament and state legislatures.

On Tuesday, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha.

The Bill seeks to further amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income-tax Act, 2025, and the Finance Act, 2026. Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce the legislation and subsequently introduce the Bill in the House.

The Finance Minister will also lay on the Table an explanatory statement, in Hindi and English, outlining the reasons for immediate legislation through the promulgation of the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 (No. 2 of 2026).

As part of the legislative business, Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income-tax Act, 2025, and the Finance Act, 2026. She will also lay an explanatory statement outlining the reasons for promulgating the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 (No. 2 of 2026).