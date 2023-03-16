Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Democracy under attack…': Mahua Moitra's big charge on Lok Sabha Speaker

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Mar 16, 2023 07:40 AM IST

Parliament showdown: The second leg of the budget session has been marred with disruptions. The Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue. The BJP has been calling for an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the UK.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has hit out at Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, accusing him of not allowing opposition members to speak in the House.“Last 3 days saw speaker @ombirlakota allow ONLY BJP ministers to speak on mike & then adjourn parliament with not single opposition member being allowed to speak. Democracy IS under attack. And the speaker leads from the front. And I am willing to go to jail for this tweet”, Moitra tweeted.Not only Moitra, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday wrote to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla against what he called a ‘government-sponsored disruption'.

He also alleged that the mike on his table "has been muted for the past three days" and claimed that it " amply substantiates" Rahul Gandhi's statement that "mikes of the opposition members are often muted in India".The second leg of the budget session has been marred with disruptions due to the standoff between the government and the opposition. The Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been calling for an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the United Kingdom in which he alleged democracy is under attack in India.ALSO READ: Dhankhar meets Congress MPs in bid to end logjam

Leaders from Congress and 16 other opposition parties participated in a protest march from Parliament House to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to hand over a memorandum over the Adani issue. However, the Trinamool Congress and Nationalist Congress Party skipped the protest march. After the opposition parties were stopped from physically submitting the memorandum to the ED, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge emailed the letter to the probe agency.

