Parliament passes bill to create Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in Gujarat

Parliament on Monday passed the Gati Shakti Bill that seeks to convert the National Rail and Transportation University into the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, an autonomous central institution. The National Rail and Transportation University at Vadodara in Gujarat is currently functioning as a deemed-to-be institution.

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill that aims at expanding the horizon of the university beyond the railways to cover the whole of the transport sector to support growth and modernisation in the field was passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha after a brief discussion. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on August 3.

Introducing the bill in the Upper House, Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the university would be conducted by his department and coordinated under the Nation Education Policy of the education ministry.

Congress MP L Hanumanthaiah, who initiated the debate, said this central university would be set up in Gujarat, which will become the second such institution to come up in the state. “Earlier also, a lot of individual institutes have been converted into either centers of excellence or central universities for Gujarat only and not for other states,” he said.

Vaishnaw said, “It is necessary to create a university producing a talented, well-trained and focused cadre for handling the complexities of the transport sector. This is also an effort to enlarge PM GatiShakti National Master Plan,” he added.

