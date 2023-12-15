Parliament winter session LIVE: Houses to reconvene as Oppn insists on Amit Shah’s address on Lok Sabha security breach
Parliament winter session LIVE: The parliament proceedings on Thursday was entirely washed as the opposition remained adamant about their demand for union home minister Amit Shah to address the Lok Sabha regarding the security breach incident on Wednesday. After multiple adjournments in both houses, five Congress Lok Sabha members were suspended for the remainder of the winter session, with nine more opposition MPs facing the same consequence for "unruly conduct."
Of the 13 MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha, nine belong to the Congress, two to the CPM, one to the CPI, and one to the DMK. Notably, DMK MP SR Parthiban's inclusion in the suspension list was an error, as he was not present in the House on Thursday.
In the Rajya Sabha, TMC MP Derek O'Brien faced suspension for the whole winter session due to 'gross misconduct' and 'defying the Chair' during Thursday morning's proceedings.
On the other hand, mastermind Lalit Jha, the key accused in the Parliament security breach on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, was apprehended by Delhi police following an extensive manhunt on Thursday. Thus, all six suspects have been arrested and charged under stringent UAPA laws.
Today in parliament
Lok Sabha:
Bills for Consideration and Passing:
• Post Office Bill, 2023
• Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023
• Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023
• Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023
• Private Members Business:
Rajya Sabha:
• Private Members Business
- Dec 15, 2023 07:30 AM IST
Parliament winter session LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to reconvene at 11am
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings to begin at 11am.Dec 15, 2023 07:10 AM IST
Parliament winter session LIVE: Suspension method so random that absent MP was also included, says Congress MP
"What happened yesterday was a colossal security and intelligence failure. We want the government to come and inform the House on what happened yesterday and what are the steps that they are taking. The government is adamant about not coming, either the PM or HM should make a statement. We are demanding that. When MPs demand something, of course we protest. Just because we demanded and protested, in order to stifle our voice, about 15 odd MPs have been suspended for the remaining of the session," Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said speaking to ANI on Thursday.
The Congress MP also pointed out that the method of suspension was so random that even one of the DMK MPs who was not present in the House on Thursday was suspended.
