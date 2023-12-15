Parliament winter session LIVE: Houses to reconvene as Oppn insists on Amit Shah’s address on Lok Sabha security breach

Parliament winter session LIVE: The parliament proceedings on Thursday was entirely washed as the opposition remained adamant about their demand for union home minister Amit Shah to address the Lok Sabha regarding the security breach incident on Wednesday. After multiple adjournments in both houses, five Congress Lok Sabha members were suspended for the remainder of the winter session, with nine more opposition MPs facing the same consequence for "unruly conduct." Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury with suspended DMK LS MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi at Parliament House during the Winter Session, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma)

Of the 13 MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha, nine belong to the Congress, two to the CPM, one to the CPI, and one to the DMK. Notably, DMK MP SR Parthiban's inclusion in the suspension list was an error, as he was not present in the House on Thursday.

In the Rajya Sabha, TMC MP Derek O'Brien faced suspension for the whole winter session due to 'gross misconduct' and 'defying the Chair' during Thursday morning's proceedings.

On the other hand, mastermind Lalit Jha, the key accused in the Parliament security breach on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, was apprehended by Delhi police following an extensive manhunt on Thursday. Thus, all six suspects have been arrested and charged under stringent UAPA laws.

Today in parliament

Lok Sabha:

Bills for Consideration and Passing:

• Post Office Bill, 2023

• Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023

• Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023

• Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023

• Private Members Business:

Rajya Sabha:

• Private Members Business