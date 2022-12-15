Parliament Highlights: Lok Sabha passes Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

The clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang between Indian and Chinese troops last week along with other issues echoed in the Upper House of Parliament on Thursday, day 7 of the winter session of Parliament.

Likewise, Opposition parties in Lok Sabha staged a walk out over issues related to petrol price hike.

On Wednesday, opposition leaders, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, staged a walkout, accusing the government of blocking a discussion on the issue. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed the Centre for not allowing to speak on the border issue during the session.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday made a statement in both the houses of Parliament on the issue where he mentioned that there were “no fatalities or serious injuries” during the incident.

Unemployment, inflation, misuse of central agencies and global warming are among the other issues that are being taken up for discussion.

The winter session that began on December 7 will continue till December 29, with a total of 17 working days. Sixteen new bills are on the Centre's agenda in this session.