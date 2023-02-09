Parliament session LIVE: PM Modi's reply to Motion of Thanks in RS today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha on Thursday in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament. The debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha concluded on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday evening for a lack of quorum.

President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

Modi, donning a jacket made from recycled plastic bottles, on Wednesday replied to the Motion of Thanks on President Murmu's address, calling her an 'inspiration for all'. Both Houses of the Parliament witnessed chaos as Opposition MPs targeted the ruling government over Hindenburg-Adani row, inflation and unemployment, among other issues.

Earlier on Tuesday, Parliament witnessed a heated discussion on the President's speech after three days of stalemate over Hindenburg-Adani row.

Follow all the updates here: