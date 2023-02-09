Home / India News / ‘More you throw mud..’: PM's dig at Opposition in Rajya Sabha | Top quotes

'More you throw mud..': PM's dig at Opposition in Rajya Sabha | Top quotes

Published on Feb 09, 2023

As PM Modi tried to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, opposition members stormed into Well of the House demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into allegations against Adani Group.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament.(ANI)
Kanishka Singharia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday amid sloganeering by members of the Parliament. The Opposition parties continued their attack over the Adani controversy, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha:

1) In last 3-4 years, around 11 crore houses have got tap water connections. Talking of empowerment of common people, we started the Jan Dhan account movement. In the last 9 years, 48 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened across the country.

2) They (Congress) used to say ‘Gareebi Hatao’ but did nothing for over four decades. While we work hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country.

3) I want to tell these MPs (Opposition MPs)...the more you throw 'keechad', the better the lotus will bloom.

4) We identified 110 aspiration districts in the country. Education, infra, and health have improved in these districts due to continued focus and performance review. This has benefitted more than three crore tribal.

5) We have transformed the working culture with the power of technology. Our focus is on increasing speed and enhancing scale.

    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

narendra modi parliament rajya sabha lok sabha
