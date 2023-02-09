‘More you throw mud..’: PM's dig at Opposition in Rajya Sabha | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday amid sloganeering by members of the Parliament. The Opposition parties continued their attack over the Adani controversy, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter.

Parliament session live updates here

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha:

1) In last 3-4 years, around 11 crore houses have got tap water connections. Talking of empowerment of common people, we started the Jan Dhan account movement. In the last 9 years, 48 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened across the country.

2) They (Congress) used to say ‘Gareebi Hatao’ but did nothing for over four decades. While we work hard to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of the country.

Also read | ‘Khata band…’: PM Modi takes wipe at Kharge over his remark on state visit

3) I want to tell these MPs (Opposition MPs)...the more you throw 'keechad', the better the lotus will bloom.

4) We identified 110 aspiration districts in the country. Education, infra, and health have improved in these districts due to continued focus and performance review. This has benefitted more than three crore tribal.

5) We have transformed the working culture with the power of technology. Our focus is on increasing speed and enhancing scale.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON