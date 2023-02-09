Parliament session LIVE: PM Modi's reply to Motion of Thanks in RS today
Parliament session LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha on Thursday in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament. The debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha concluded on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday evening for a lack of quorum.
President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.
Modi, donning a jacket made from recycled plastic bottles, on Wednesday replied to the Motion of Thanks on President Murmu's address, calling her an 'inspiration for all'. Both Houses of the Parliament witnessed chaos as Opposition MPs targeted the ruling government over Hindenburg-Adani row, inflation and unemployment, among other issues.
Earlier on Tuesday, Parliament witnessed a heated discussion on the President's speech after three days of stalemate over Hindenburg-Adani row.
Follow all the updates here:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 09, 2023 09:28 AM IST
'You can't call an honourable MP Pappu,' Amit Shah to Adhir Chowdhury
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury cornered the Centre in the Lok Sabha and said, “Rahul Gandhi has proved that no matter how much you try to make him 'pappu', he has made you 'pappu'.” To this, Union home minister Amit Shah protested and said, "Respected Speaker, he can't call an honourable MP (Rahul Gandhi) pappu." Read more
-
Feb 09, 2023 08:53 AM IST
Congress MP gives notice to discuss ‘PM Modi’s trips with Adani'
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the details of PM's foreign travels with Gautam Adani and the consequent benefits received by the Adani Groups in respect of getting foreign tenders."
-
Feb 09, 2023 08:51 AM IST
Manish Tewari gives notice to discuss China border issue
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.
-
Feb 09, 2023 08:33 AM IST
Modi's reply to Motion of Thanks in RS at 2 pm
"Reply by the Prime Minister will be at 2 pm tomorrow," said Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar after the last speaker spoke on the motion on Wednesday.
-
Feb 09, 2023 08:29 AM IST
India behind me, Opposition charges absurd: Modi in Parliament
In his reply to the motion of thanks to the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha, Modi hit out at what he called dispirited leaders who had thwarted India from achieving its potential, and challenged the Opposition to convince millions of beneficiaries of his social welfare programmes with their “wild allegations”. Read more
-
Feb 09, 2023 08:26 AM IST
Kharge's Louis Vuitton scarf in Parliament draws flak
After Mahua Moitra's Louis Vuitton bag which was the eye of a storm in Parliament last year, now Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's Louis Vuitton scarf which he wore on Wednesday is on the radar. Read more