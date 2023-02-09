Home / India News / Parliament session LIVE: PM Modi's reply to Motion of Thanks in RS today
Live

Parliament session LIVE: PM Modi's reply to Motion of Thanks in RS today

india news
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 09:28 AM IST

Parliament session LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House complex during Budget Session on Wednesday, (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House complex during Budget Session on Wednesday, (PTI)
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha on Thursday in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament. The debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha concluded on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday evening for a lack of quorum.

President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

Modi, donning a jacket made from recycled plastic bottles, on Wednesday replied to the Motion of Thanks on President Murmu's address, calling her an 'inspiration for all'. Both Houses of the Parliament witnessed chaos as Opposition MPs targeted the ruling government over Hindenburg-Adani row, inflation and unemployment, among other issues.  

Earlier on Tuesday, Parliament witnessed a heated discussion on the President's speech after three days of stalemate over Hindenburg-Adani row. 

Follow all the updates here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 09, 2023 09:28 AM IST

    'You can't call an honourable MP Pappu,' Amit Shah to Adhir Chowdhury

    Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury cornered the Centre in the Lok Sabha and said, “Rahul Gandhi has proved that no matter how much you try to make him 'pappu', he has made you 'pappu'.” To this, Union home minister Amit Shah protested and said, "Respected Speaker, he can't call an honourable MP (Rahul Gandhi) pappu." Read more

  • Feb 09, 2023 08:53 AM IST

    Congress MP gives notice to discuss ‘PM Modi’s trips with Adani'

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the details of PM's foreign travels with Gautam Adani and the consequent benefits received by the Adani Groups in respect of getting foreign tenders."

  • Feb 09, 2023 08:51 AM IST

    Manish Tewari gives notice to discuss China border issue

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

  • Feb 09, 2023 08:33 AM IST

    Modi's reply to Motion of Thanks in RS at 2 pm 

    "Reply by the Prime Minister will be at 2 pm tomorrow," said Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar after the last speaker spoke on the motion on Wednesday.

  • Feb 09, 2023 08:29 AM IST

    India behind me, Opposition charges absurd: Modi in Parliament

    In his reply to the motion of thanks to the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha, Modi hit out at what he called dispirited leaders who had thwarted India from achieving its potential, and challenged the Opposition to convince millions of beneficiaries of his social welfare programmes with their “wild allegations”. Read more

  • Feb 09, 2023 08:26 AM IST

    Kharge's Louis Vuitton scarf in Parliament draws flak

    After Mahua Moitra's Louis Vuitton bag which was the eye of a storm in Parliament last year, now Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's Louis Vuitton scarf which he wore on Wednesday is on the radar. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parliament parliament session

Tripura elections: JP Nadda to release BJP manifesto today

india news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 09:29 AM IST

BJP has reportedly incorporated several new highlights to the manifesto, focusing on the ‘development’ of the state.

JP Nadda being welcomed by Tripura CM Manik Saha upon his arrival in Agartala last week. (ANI)
JP Nadda being welcomed by Tripura CM Manik Saha upon his arrival in Agartala last week. (ANI)
ByRitu Maria Johny
Close Story

Morning brief: Twitter to be back in earthquake-hit Turkey soon, says Elon Musk

india news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 09:05 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

“Twitter has been informed by the Turkish government that access will be reenabled shortly,” Elon Musk tweeted.(AFP)
“Twitter has been informed by the Turkish government that access will be reenabled shortly,” Elon Musk tweeted.(AFP)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Over 4 lakh undertrial cases pending with states, UTs: MoS Home in Parliament

india news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 09:04 AM IST

Minister of state for home affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra said the government has circulated the Model Prison Manual among all states and UTs as a guide to understand the welfare of prisoners

The office of the ministry of home affairs in New Delhi. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo)
The office of the ministry of home affairs in New Delhi. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo)
BySaptarshi Das
Close Story

'Comfortable with New Delhi buying Russia oil, India-US ties most consequential'

india news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 08:56 AM IST

India continues buying discounted oil from Russia despite West's sanction. Moscow has become New Delhi's second biggest oil supplier, replacing Saudi Arabia, after Iraq.

The US is not looking to sanction India as New Delhi continues to buy discounted oil from Russia. (AP)
The US is not looking to sanction India as New Delhi continues to buy discounted oil from Russia. (AP)
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Close Story

Parliament session LIVE: PM Modi's reply to Motion of Thanks in RS today

india news
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 09:28 AM IST

Parliament session LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House complex during Budget Session on Wednesday, (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House complex during Budget Session on Wednesday, (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Defence ministry signs contract with Larsen & Toubro for modular bridges

india news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 08:17 AM IST

The government said in a statement that the move would boost self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector

The defence ministry said each modular bridge set will consist of seven carrier vehicles. (HT PHOTO)
The defence ministry said each modular bridge set will consist of seven carrier vehicles. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Watch: Ajmer couple romance on moving bike in viral video, case filed

india news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 07:11 AM IST

The video circulating online showed the woman seated in front of the man riding the bike from Regional College Crossroads to Nausar Valley.

Netizens criticised the duo for the irresponsible behaviour. (Screengrab/Twitter)
Netizens criticised the duo for the irresponsible behaviour. (Screengrab/Twitter)
ByRitu Maria Johny
Close Story

Watch: 'You can't call an honourable MP Pappu,' Amit Shah to Adhir Chowdhury

india news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 07:04 AM IST

Adhir Chowdhury said Rahul Gandhi has proved that no matter the BJP tries to prove him pappu, ‘Rahul Gandhi khud aapko pappu bana diya’.

Lok Sabha members burst into laughter when Amit Shah told Adhir Chowdhury he cannot call an MP 'pappu'.
Lok Sabha members burst into laughter when Amit Shah told Adhir Chowdhury he cannot call an MP 'pappu'.
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Close Story

Sanctions will not disrupt India-Russia defence partnership, says BrahMos chief

india news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 06:27 AM IST

The West’s attempts will not stop the Russia-India defence partnership, nor will it impact the company's operations, BrahMos Aerospace Indo-Russian Joint Venture Managing Director and CEO Atul Dinkar Rane told TASS, the official news agency of Russia.

Indian Army's Brahmos Missile System during the Republic Day Parade rehearsal at Kartavya Path, Delhi. (ANI)
Indian Army's Brahmos Missile System during the Republic Day Parade rehearsal at Kartavya Path, Delhi. (ANI)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Close Story

Kharge's Louis Vuitton scarf in Parliament draws flak; 'When PM Modi wears...'

india news
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 08:41 AM IST

After Piyush Goyal mentioned Kharge's Louis Vuitton scarf worth ₹54,000 in the Rajya Sabha in reply to Kharge's demand for a JPC probe into the Adani scam, the scarf became a topic of social media debate in parallel with PM Modi's recycled jacket.

Row over Mallikarjun Kharge's Louis Vuitton jacket spilled on to social media from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
Row over Mallikarjun Kharge's Louis Vuitton jacket spilled on to social media from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Close Story

LIVE: Oppn holds protest against State budget in Kerala

india news
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 09:25 AM IST

Breaking news today February 9, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Supreme Court doubts verdict that rejected ‘guilty by association’ doctrine

india news
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 04:34 AM IST

“Where is the question of reading down a law unless its validity is challenged or doubted? Before reading down a provision, wasn’t the other bench required to hear the Union of India? How can you read down a central statute without giving them an opportunity?” a bench, led by justice MR Shah, asked.

New Delhi, Jan 10 (ANI): A view of the Supreme Court building, the apex judicial body of India, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
New Delhi, Jan 10 (ANI): A view of the Supreme Court building, the apex judicial body of India, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Close Story

Registration for Char Dham Yatra set to begin from February 20

india news
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 12:39 AM IST

Online and offline registration for the Char Dham Yatra will begin on February 20 and the pilgrimage process is expected to be smoother than in previous years, an Uttarakhand government official said

Last year, a record 4.6 million pilgrims reached Char Dham shrines and more pilgrims are expected to reach this year. (Archive)
Last year, a record 4.6 million pilgrims reached Char Dham shrines and more pilgrims are expected to reach this year. (Archive)
ByAjay Ramola
Close Story

Shah counters Adhir on ‘Chinese incursions’

india news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 12:34 AM IST

A back-and-forth broke out between Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Union home minister Amit Shah, and law minister Kiren Rijiju over the India-China border situation in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
ByAnish Yande, New Delhi
Close Story

Spending increased to enhance border roads along China: EAM Jaishankar

india news
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 04:47 AM IST

India and China have been locked in a border row for almost 33 months, with ongoing negotiations resulting in disengagement from a few friction points along the LAC (line of actual control) but the overall resolution of the dispute is still not in sight.

Indore, Jan 09 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, in Indore on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Indore, Jan 09 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, in Indore on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out