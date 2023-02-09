Home / India News / ‘Khata band…’: PM Modi takes wipe at Kharge over his remark on state visit

'Khata band…': PM Modi takes wipe at Kharge over his remark on state visit

Updated on Feb 09, 2023

PM Narendra Modi pointed out Kharge's remark on his frequent visits to Karnataka and said the people has closed down account his account and that “pain is visible in his eyes”.

BySnehashish Roy

Taking a swipe at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that it is understandable if someone's account is closed due to people becoming aware after so many years. He pointed out Kharge's remark on his frequent visits to Karnataka and said the people has closed down account his account and that “pain is visible in his eyes”.

“You (Kharge) should realise before complaining about my visits that around 1.70 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened in Karnataka, with 8 lakh accounts opened in Kalburgi itself. If this many bank accounts are opened and people are empowered and if that lead to the closure of someone, I can understand their pain,” he said in his reply to the Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha.

On Kharge's defeat to BJP, PM Modi said his own people are taking him down and closing down his account and he is “weeping here (in Parliament)”. From the beginning of his speech, Narendra Modi launched attacks on Congress for “digging holes” in the nation for six decades. “When they (Congress) were digging holes for 60 years, even smaller nations at the time were doing well,” he said, adding that the grand old party had extensive support from the nation.

He also alleged that the Congress was involved in tokenism when citizens were reeling under several issues. “Their priorities and intentions were different and therefore they never found a permanent solution to any problem,” he added.

    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

