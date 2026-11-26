While the Centre on Thursday said a four-day sitting of Parliament was being held to transact essential government business, on April 17 this year, a Constitution Amendment Bill to expand the size of the Lok Sabha and fast-track 33% reservation for women had failed to garner the required two-thirds majority in the Lower House.

After the bill failed in the Lower House, NDA members chanted slogans condemning the Opposition. (HT) more less

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Since the government had not prorogued the Monsoon Session that ended on August 13, there was speculation that a special sitting could be convened for the passage of the Delimitation Bill and the Constitutional Amendment Bill. As per rules, the government has to give three days’ notice for a special session.

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The 131st constitution amendment bill – which sought to raise the Lok Sabha ceiling to 850 and implement 33% reservation for women in time for the 2029 polls – was defeated in April by a united Opposition that didn’t waver despite a dramatic last-minute offer by Union home minister Amit Shah to incorporate a 50% proportional rise for all states into the bill.

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This was the first defeat of a government bill since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in 2014. The final tally in the Lok Sabha was 298-230, indicating that both camps garnered their maximum strength. The Opposition needed a minimum of 181 votes to defeat the bill.

“The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House," Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had said then.

The government withdrew two other linked bills – one mandating delimitation on the basis of the latest available census, effectively the 2011 one, and another implementing the changes in Union Territories – shortly afterwards.

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This was the first time a constitution amendment bill failed to get the required strength in the Lok Sabha since 2011, when a bill to give the Lokpal constitutional status was defeated.

Reserving a third of seats in legislative assemblies and the Lok Sabha has been a contentious issue dating back to the Constituent Assembly debates. Previous attempts to pass the bill were repeatedly thwarted in the 1990s and 2000s as regional parties opposed the move. In 2010, the bill passed the Rajya Sabha but was stalled in the Lok Sabha. Finally, in 2023, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam passed with near-unanimity in Parliament, mandating that 33% reservation for women will be rolled out based on a fresh census and delimitation.

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But in April, the government introduced three bills aimed at delinking the implementation of the women’s quota from a census and delimitation. The government’s legislative push involved raising the cap on seats in the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850, with the allocation of seats to states, the reserved constituencies and their boundaries being defined by a delimitation commission on the basis of the latest census, which would mean the 2011 one in this case.

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On the first day of the discussion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Shah and Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had told the Opposition that the proportion of each state’s seat-share would not be disturbed. But the Opposition remained unconvinced, pointing out that the government’s assurances were verbal and not mentioned in the text of the bills.

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They also raised questions about the Centre's intent on the caste census, the timing of the special sitting – in the middle of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal later this month – and asked why women’s reservation couldn’t be implemented with the current strength of the Lok Sabha.

During his speech, Shah attempted to turn the tables on the Opposition, offering to bring an official amendment mentioning a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats in return for support for the women’s reservation bill. “If I return to the House in an hour with a revised copy of the bill carrying the 50% guarantee, will you support the bill?” he asked.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav rebuffed him, saying the Opposition didn’t trust the government.

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After the bill failed in the Lower House, NDA members chanted slogans condemning the Opposition. Women members held a separate protest in the Parliament premises, holding placards and chanting slogans of "sharam karo [be ashamed]" against the Opposition.