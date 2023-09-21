Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: Women's quota bill set for discussion in Rajya Sabha today

Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed Women's Reservation Bill, 2023 that grants one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies to women, receiving strong support across party lines. Following an eight-hour debate involving 60 members, the Lower House passed the Bill as 454 members voted in favour, with only two against it.

The Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (ANI)

Asaduddin Owaisi and Imtiaz Jaleel have voted against the bill as All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) opposed the bill saying that it does not provide for a sub-quota for Muslim and Other Backward Classes (OBC) women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present during the voting on this historic bill, marking the first legislation passed in the new Parliament building.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi set the tone for the debate on Wednesday, by advocating for the inclusion of OBC women under the proposed law while extending her party's support. She said that any delay in implementing the reservation would constitute a “grave injustice” to women.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill of 2023 received approval following a reply to the motion by Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Each clause of the bill also underwent voting, and Speaker Om Birla announced the successful passage of the bill. This landmark legislation, known as the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,' marks the first bill passed by the Lok Sabha after it relocated to the new Parliament building on Tuesday.