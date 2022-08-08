VP Venkaiah Naidu’s farewell today, PM Modi to present memento

Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be accorded a farewell in the upper house on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders in attendance.

According to media reports, PM Modi will present a memento to Naidu and a publication covering his tenure as the Vice President and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha will be released. The day will culminate with a farewell dinner.

In the Lok Sabha, union minister RK Singh will take up the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration and passage in the lower house.

The Bill seeks to mandate the use of non-fossil sources, including biomass and ethanol for energy and feedstock, along with green hydrogen and green ammonia.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to move the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha.

This Bill seeks to set up the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre that will strive for international and domestic arbitration and conciliation.

Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, union minister Dharmendra Pradhan will move the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration and passage.

The Bill aims to convert the National Rail and Transportation University, deemed to be a university in Gujarat, into the autonomous central university Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya.