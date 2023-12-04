Winter Session 2023 Live Updates: Stormy start likely as Mahua Moitra's expulsion expected

TMC MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion after the ‘cash for query’ probe would likely remain the key talking point in the Parliament as the winter session kicks off today. After the recent three-pronged victory in assembly elections, the hawkish BJP would try to corner the Congress-led Opposition on the floor of both Houses.

Parliament building(PTI)

Apart from Moitra's expulsion demand, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023 to overhaul the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, Indian Evidence Act, 1872, and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973, are among the key legislations likely to be taken up during the session. Other bills include one to regulate the appointments of the Chief Election Commission and other election commissioners.

Furthermore, the Narendra Modi government plans to expand reservation for women in legislative bodies to cover Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry assemblies and has listed two new bills for this purpose in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

The winter session is effectively the last window for the government to clear legislation before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be conducted in 15 sittings till December 22.