close_game
close_game
News / India News / Parliament winter session LIVE updates: Houses to resume at 11 am, a day after massive ruckus by opposition
Live

Parliament winter session LIVE updates: Houses to resume at 11 am, a day after massive ruckus by opposition

Dec 20, 2023 08:45 AM IST
OPEN APP

Parliament winter session LIVE updates: Check out all the developments from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the Winter Session here.

Parliament winter session LIVE updates: The Parliament on Tuesday witnessed a massive ruckus amid opposition leaders' protest and sloganeering over the December 13 security breach as well as the suspension of MPs, and is likely to witness the same today as well. On Tuesday, 49 more Lok Sabha opposition MPs including Surpiya Sule, Danish Ali, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, among others were suspended for the remainder of the winter session on Tuesday. With this, a total of 141 opposition MPs have been suspended so far.

Opposition MPs create a ruckus in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV)
Opposition MPs create a ruckus in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV)

Meanwhile, according to reports, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to move the Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha today. The bills were earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 20, 2023 08:45 AM IST

    Parliament winter session LIVE updates: Reports of several departments of Parliamentary Standing Committees to be laid today in Rajya Sabha

    Various reports of the departments related Parliamentary Standing Committees on Industries, defence, External Affairs, as well as labour textiles and skill development are likely to be laid on the table of Rajya Sabha today, reported ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
parliament parliament session lok sabha rajya sabha + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out