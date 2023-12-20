Parliament winter session LIVE updates: Houses to resume at 11 am, a day after massive ruckus by opposition

Parliament winter session LIVE updates: The Parliament on Tuesday witnessed a massive ruckus amid opposition leaders' protest and sloganeering over the December 13 security breach as well as the suspension of MPs, and is likely to witness the same today as well. On Tuesday, 49 more Lok Sabha opposition MPs including Surpiya Sule, Danish Ali, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, among others were suspended for the remainder of the winter session on Tuesday. With this, a total of 141 opposition MPs have been suspended so far.

Opposition MPs create a ruckus in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV)