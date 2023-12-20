Parliament winter session LIVE updates: Houses to resume at 11 am, a day after massive ruckus by opposition
Parliament winter session LIVE updates: The Parliament on Tuesday witnessed a massive ruckus amid opposition leaders' protest and sloganeering over the December 13 security breach as well as the suspension of MPs, and is likely to witness the same today as well. On Tuesday, 49 more Lok Sabha opposition MPs including Surpiya Sule, Danish Ali, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, among others were suspended for the remainder of the winter session on Tuesday. With this, a total of 141 opposition MPs have been suspended so far.
Meanwhile, according to reports, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to move the Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha today. The bills were earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.
- Dec 20, 2023 08:45 AM IST
Parliament winter session LIVE updates: Reports of several departments of Parliamentary Standing Committees to be laid today in Rajya Sabha
Various reports of the departments related Parliamentary Standing Committees on Industries, defence, External Affairs, as well as labour textiles and skill development are likely to be laid on the table of Rajya Sabha today, reported ANI.