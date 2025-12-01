Parliament winter session 2025 LIVE updates: PM Modi to brief media; Opposition to rake up SIR, Delhi pollution

Dec 01, 2025 8:55:04 AM IST

Parliament winter session 2025 live updates: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to introduce a bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to levy “Health Security se National Security Cess” on pan masala and any other items notified by the central government.

This bill is said to help meet expenditure on national security and for public health, people in the know told HT on Sunday.

The bill may immediately impose a cess on pan masala and could later extend it to other sin goods such as cigarettes and tobacco products (excluding bidis). Read more here