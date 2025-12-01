Parliament winter session 2025 LIVE updates: PM Modi to brief media; Opposition to rake up SIR, Delhi pollution
Parliament winter session 2025 live updates: The winter session of the Parliament will begin today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's briefing to the media at 10 am. Meanwhile, the opposition has decided to corner the Centre over issues like SIR of electoral rolls, Delhi blast and pollution.
Parliament winter session 2025 live updates: The winter session of Parliament is set to begin today, December 1 and will continue until December 19, union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju announced. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to brief media representatives at 10 am on the first day. Meanwhile, opposition MPs have decided to raise several matters, including concerns linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, equality, income, the Red Fort blast, Delhi pollution and foreign policy....Read More
Parliament Winter Session 2025 | Key points
- The winter session starts today as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls continues in 12 states across the country.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address media representatives at 10 am on the first day of the Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha. The briefing will be held at Hans Dwar in Parliament House.
- The government convened an all-party meeting before the session to discuss the agenda for the coming weeks.
- On Sunday, the Opposition demanded a debate in Parliament on the SIR and warned that the functioning of both Houses may be affected if this request is denied.
- Along with the electoral rolls issue, opposition MPs plan to raise topics linked to equality, income, the Delhi blast, pollution and foreign policy.
- Beyond the political exchanges, the government is also focusing on a long list of economic and financial bills. One of these is the Atomic Energy Bill 2025, which seeks to allow private investment in the nuclear power-generation sector.
- The winter session will have 15 sittings and is scheduled to run until December 19.
Parliament winter session 2025 live updates: New cess bill on sin goods expected to be tabled
Parliament winter session 2025 live updates: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to introduce a bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to levy “Health Security se National Security Cess” on pan masala and any other items notified by the central government.
This bill is said to help meet expenditure on national security and for public health, people in the know told HT on Sunday.
The bill may immediately impose a cess on pan masala and could later extend it to other sin goods such as cigarettes and tobacco products (excluding bidis). Read more here
Parliament winter session live updates: Parliament ‘belongs to everyone’ says Kiren Rijiju amid oppisition unrest
Parliament winter session live updates: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that the government is fully prepared to address the opposition's concerns, even as some leaders warned of creating a ruckus in the winter session.
"No one said that Parliament will not function or will not let it function. Some leaders said they can create a ruckus in the House over SIR. I am saying this in a positive manner that we are ready to listen to the opposition... Parliament belongs to everyone; it belongs to the country. There is a method to discuss every issue in Parliament. There are rules, there are conventions," the Union Minister told media after an all-party meeting on Sunday.
Parliament winter session live updates: Opposition INDIA bloc to raise SIR, Delhi pollution and other issues
Parliament winter session live updates: The Opposition INDIA bloc is all set for the winter session and is planning to address the range of issues.
Along with the nationwide SIR, the Opposition has also expressed its demand to have discussions on national security against the backdrop of Red Fort car blast, new labour codes, Governors’ role and pending dues to states, and the rising air pollution in Delhi.
Parliament winter session live updates: PM Modi to brief media at 10 am
Parliament winter session live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief media representatives on the opening day of the Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha today at 10 am.
The briefing will take place at Hans Dwar, Parliament House.