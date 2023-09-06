Parliamentary affairs minister responds to Sonia Gandhi’s letter to PM Modi

Parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday wrote to Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi pointing out that the special session of Parliament that has been scheduled for September 18-22 is not in contravention of rules and regulations and accused her of creating a “controversy” on the issue. Parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi. (File Photo)

“It is unfortunate that you are trying to politicise and create an unwarranted controversy over Parliament, the temple of our democracy,” Joshi said.

The minister’s letter came in response to a letter Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day, asking for the agenda of the special session and demanding a discussion on nine issues, including price rise, unemployment, the Adani group controversy, caste census, Manipur violence and the India-China border dispute.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh, on Wednesday morning said that Gandhi’s letter had pointed out the “lack of transparency” in the government’s agenda for the special session, which was announced on August 31.

The Congress said that Gandhi wrote the letter after Opposition parties held intense discussions on issues they want to raise during the special session.

“This session has been called without any consultation. Whenever a special session is convened, the government tries to make a broad consensus on the agenda of the session. But this is the first time, when the agenda has not been shared,” Ramesh said.

Joshi, in his letter addressed to Gandhi, said, “maybe you are not familiar with traditions and procedure...before calling a session, and discussion with political parties is not required nor is the agenda discussed.”

The minister said that before the start of the session, there is a meeting with leaders of all parties, where the agenda and the issues to be taken up are discussed.

He asserted the session has been called in keeping with the laid down procedures.

Referring to the agenda of the session, he said it will be shared as per the norms. “The agenda has never been shared ahead of the session, no matter which party has been in government,” Joshi said.

On Gandhi’s demand to discuss nine issues, the minister said, “Our government is always ready to have discussions on any issue...the issues that have been raised by you have already been raised during the monsoon session when the discussion on the no confidence motion was taken up and responded to by the government.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Smriti Kak Ramachandran Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools. ...view detail