Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Parliamentary panels to be encouraged to visit ‘far-flung’ areas: Om Birla
india news

Parliamentary panels to be encouraged to visit ‘far-flung’ areas: Om Birla

Birla, who planned the parliamentary outreach programme for J&K panchayat bodies, urged all democratic institutions to “work together” to “improve people’s lives”
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla along with J&K L-G Manoj Sinha addresses a press conference during Parliamentary outreach programme for the empowerment of panchayat raj institutions, in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced on Tuesday that parliament panels would be “encouraged” to visit Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Ladakh and other far-flung areas during their study tours for better parliamentary outreach in these parts of the country.

Also Read | Amit Shah launches portal for industrial development in Jammu & Kashmir

At the end of his week-long tour of J&K and Ladakh, Birla said, “I will ask the 16 House panels under the jurisdiction of Lok Sabha to frequently visit these far-flung areas and interact with local people and grassroot level bodies and administration.”

Birla, who planned the parliamentary outreach programme for J&K panchayat bodies, urged all democratic institutions to “work together” to “improve people’s lives”. “If panchayati raj is strong, we can improve our governance and delivery system and create atmanirbhar villages,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Second husband of Kerala’s serial cyanide killer files divorce plea

PM Modi to release 125 rupee coin on birth anniversary of ISKCON founder AC Bhaktivedanta Swami

News updates from HT: Mulayam's meet with BJP leader creates buzz

Covid-19: Nadda congratulates Himachal govt for 100% vaccination of adults
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP