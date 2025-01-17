Menu Explore
Parliament's budget session likely to start on January 31: Report

PTI |
Jan 17, 2025 06:32 PM IST

Parliament's Budget Session will begin between January 31 and February 13, featuring Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget presentation on February 1.

The first part of Parliament's Budget Session is likely to be held between January 31 and February 13, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table her eighth straight budget on February 1.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present her eighth consecutive budget on February 1st, and the first portion of Parliament's budget session is anticipated to take place between January 31 and February 13th.(PTI)
In line with the convention, the session will start with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, followed by the tabling of the economic survey.

Following the recess, sources said the second part of the session will be held between the second week of March and first week of April. The tentative period is from March 10 to April 4.

The first part of the session is marked by a debate in both Houses on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address and ends with the prime minister's reply in the two chambers of Parliament.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
