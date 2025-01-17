Parliament's budget session likely to start on January 31: Report

Parliament's Budget Session will begin between January 31 and February 13, featuring Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget presentation on February 1.
The first part of Parliament's Budget Session is likely to be held between January 31 and February 13, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table her eighth straight budget on February 1.
In line with the convention, the session will start with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, followed by the tabling of the economic survey.