Partha Chatterjee summoned by ED in ponzi scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday served a notice to West Bengal minister and senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee, news agency ANI reported. The agency has asked Chatterjee to appear before for questioning next week in connection with a ponzi scam, ANI further reported.

The TMC leader has been summoned in a probe into the I-Core chit fund company.

Chatterjee contested the West Bengal assembly election from Behala West seat in south-west Kolkata. He is also the secretary general of the TMC and the state’s parliamentary affairs minister. Voting took place in Behala West in the fourth phase of elections on April 10.

Partha Chatterjee was allegedly seen in some of the public functions arranged by the now-defunct I-core chit fund company which was charged with duping investors by offering them abnormally high returns on investments.

He used to work in diversified PSU Andrew Yule before joining politics.

Like Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund companies, I-Core raised money from the public by several fraudulent schemes floated by it.

This and other chit fund case is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which took over the investigation on the orders of the Supreme Court on May 9, 2014.

Chatterjee was summoned by the CBI on March 15. The agency registered the case against I-Core group which had allegedly raised over ₹3,000 crore.

The ED is probing the money laundering aspect.