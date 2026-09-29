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Parties disclose electoral contributions for 2025-26; TDP reports 58.25 cr, AAP 12.10 cr

The filings show electoral trusts and companies among the largest donors to several parties during the financial year.

Updated on: Sep 29, 2026, 10:25:55 IST
By Himanshi Dahiya
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As political parties reveal their contributions for 2025-26, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has disclosed 58.25 crore, followed by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) with 24.31 crore, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with 16.44 crore and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with 12.10 crore, according to contribution reports filed with the Election Commission of India.

The reports, filed under Section 29C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, disclose contributions exceeding ₹20,000. (File Photo)
The reports, filed under Section 29C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, disclose contributions exceeding ₹20,000. (File Photo)

The reports, filed under Section 29C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, disclose contributions exceeding 20,000. The filings show electoral trusts and companies among the largest donors to several parties during the financial year. The figures do not, however, represent the parties’ total receipts or overall income for 2025-26.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), meanwhile, reported no contribution exceeding 20,000 during 2025-26. Its Form 24A, filed with the Election Commission, records the contribution as “NIL”.

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The TDP reported total contributions of 58.25 crore. The Prudent Electoral Trust was its largest disclosed donor, contributing 25 crore through four payments. Other sizeable contributions included 5 crore from VPR Mining Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and 1 crore each from CNAPS Intellicad Pvt Ltd and Sreerayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd.

The BRS reported 16.44 crore in contributions. MSN Life Sciences Pvt Ltd and KVR Baseline Resources Pvt Ltd contributed 5 crore each. Varsity South Education Management Pvt Ltd also contributed 5 crore through three cheques.

₹12.10 crore in contributions">The AAP reported 12.10 crore in contributions. Its filing lists 5 crore each from the Prudent Electoral Trust and Trident Ltd among its major donations.

Trident Ltd was founded by Rajinder Gupta, a Punjab-based billionaire who was an AAP MP before switching to the BJP earlier this year. Ashutosh Ranka, a former AAP spokesperson and now co-convener of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), also contributed 21,100 to the party.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) reported contributions of about 3.23 crore. Its filing includes 1 crore each from Agventure Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Mahabalipur Construction Pvt Ltd and JPJ Infratech Pvt Ltd, as well as a 40 lakh contribution from Bhawani Homes Projects Pvt Ltd.

 
telugu desam partyaam aadmi partyelection commission of india
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