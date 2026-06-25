The Centre has revised passport fees across categories, with the new rates set to come into effect from July 1, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Passport Seva Kendras in Ludhiana and Ambala are not equipped to catch false information or forged documents. This poses a national security risk.(HT File)

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Under the revised fee structure, the cost of a fresh or reissued 36-page passport for adults will increase from ₹1,500 to ₹2,500, while the fee for a 60-page passport will rise from ₹2,000 to ₹3,500.

The notification comes amid a fresh controversy over whether passports can be considered valid proof of citizenship.

Also Read: If not a passport, then what? MEA statement reignites citizenship debate

Fresh passport, reissue charges see sharp increase

Applicants aged 18 years and above, as well as those aged between 15 and 18 years applying under the adult category, will have to pay significantly higher fees from next month.

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{{^usCountry}} A fresh or reissued 36-page passport with 10-year validity will cost ₹2,500, up from ₹1,500 at present. The fee for a 60-page passport has been increased to ₹3,500 from ₹2,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A fresh or reissued 36-page passport with 10-year validity will cost ₹2,500, up from ₹1,500 at present. The fee for a 60-page passport has been increased to ₹3,500 from ₹2,000. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Tatkaal fee for a 36-page passport has also been revised to ₹5,000 from the current ₹3,500, while a 60-page passport under the Tatkaal scheme will cost ₹6,000 instead of ₹4,000. Lost or damaged passports to become costlier {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Tatkaal fee for a 36-page passport has also been revised to ₹5,000 from the current ₹3,500, while a 60-page passport under the Tatkaal scheme will cost ₹6,000 instead of ₹4,000. Lost or damaged passports to become costlier {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The government has also increased charges for replacing lost, damaged or stolen passports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government has also increased charges for replacing lost, damaged or stolen passports. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The fee for replacing a 36-page passport has been raised from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000, while the charge for a 60-page passport has gone up from ₹3,500 to ₹6,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fee for replacing a 36-page passport has been raised from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000, while the charge for a 60-page passport has gone up from ₹3,500 to ₹6,000. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the Tatkaal scheme, replacement of a lost or damaged 36-page passport will cost ₹7,500, compared to the current ₹5,000. For a 60-page passport, the fee has been increased from ₹5,500 to ₹8,500.

Passport fees for applicants below 18 years of age have also been revised. A fresh or reissued 36-page passport for minors, valid for five years or until the applicant turns 18 years of age, whichever is earlier, will now cost ₹1,750 instead of ₹1,000.

The fee for replacing a lost or damaged passport for minors has been increased from ₹3,000 to ₹4,250. Under the Tatkaal category, the charge for a fresh passport for minors has been raised from ₹3,000 to ₹4,250, while replacement of a lost or damaged passport will cost ₹6,750, up from ₹5,000.

Police clearance certificate fee revised

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The fee for obtaining a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) has also been increased. Applicants will now have to pay ₹750 instead of the current ₹500.

The revised rate will also apply to surrender certificates, Global Entry Programme verification and other miscellaneous certificates issued on the basis of a passport.

New rates effective from July 1

According to the notification, the revised fee structure will come into force on July 1, 2026. The amendment does not make any changes to passport validity. Passports issued to adults will continue to be valid for up to 10 years, while passports issued to minors will remain valid for five years or until they attain the age of 18 years, whichever is earlier.

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